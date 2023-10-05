Lenskart’s Peyush Bansal buys house worth Rs 18 crore in Delhi’s upscale Neeti Bagh area: Report

Peyush Bansal, co-founder of online eyewear brand Lenskart, recently purchased a house worth around Rs 18 crore in Delhi’s upscale Neeti Bagh area. The area bought by Bansal is 467.9 sq m or 5,056 sq ft whereas the property has a total covered area of 939.4 sq m or 10,111.7 sq ft and sits on a 680 sq m plot in Neeti Bagh.

According to the documents of the deal accessed first by Moneycontrol, Bansal purchased the basement and the ground floor of the bungalow from Surinder Singh Atwal. The sale deed was executed in the entrepreneur’s name in May 2023. He paid a stamp duty of Rs 1.08 crore for the transaction. As per the circle rate of the area, the property is valued at around Rs 5.42 crore, the documents further showed.

Besides founding Lenskart, Peyush Bansal is best known for his stint on Shark Tank India, the entrepreneurship-based reality TV show, where candidates pitch their business ideas to potential business investors known as sharks. In the second season of the show, Bansal won people’s hearts when he offered a blank cheque to Kalpit Patel, the founder of an electric car brand.

Patel described the vehicle as an “easy, everyday car” and asked for Rs 1 crore in exchange for 1 per cent equity. He said that he had visited a lot of garages and opened a lot of cars to see what’s inside them.

Patel went onto show how the car invented by him operated via an app and can be operated even when you are not inside it. Upon being asked whether the car would be cheaper than a CNG-run car, he said it will function at 50 paise per kilometre.

In the first season of the show, Bansal invested Rs 10 lakh in exchange for 40 per cent equity in Jugaadu Kamlesh’s company KR Agrotech and offered a no-interest loan of Rs 20 lakh. Kamlesh pitched a pesticide spraying machine which he developed for over 7 years and took Goyal’s offer on the show.

Jugaadu Kamlesh or Kamlesh Nanasaheb Ghumare is a resident of Tarpada village in Maharashtra’s Malegaon. Ever since, Peyush Bansal keeps sharing updates regarding Kamlesh’s progress on LinkedIn. In February this year, Bansal said that KR Agrotech’s new equipment Bharat-K2 is ready and the first batch of saleable cart will be on ground within 60 days.

Shark Tank India Season 3

This season of Shark Tank will also feature Bansal as one of the potential investors. Shark Tank India Season 3 will feature Namita Thapar (Emcure Pharmaceuticals Executive Director), Anupam Mittal (Shaadi.com Founder), Aman Gupta (boat co-founder and CMO), Vineeta Singh (Sugar Cosmetics co-founder and CEO), and Amit Jain (CarDekho CEO and co-founder) as the main sharks. The show will stream on Sony LIV but there is no clarity on the official streaming date of Season 3.

