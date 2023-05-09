‘One store does Rs 4.5 crore business a month’: The story behind Bengaluru’s most popular Rameshwaram cafe

If you have visited Bengaluru, there is a very rare chance for you to miss the widely popular Rameshawaram Cafe. Did you know that the quick service restaurant (QSR) outlet does a business of Rs 4.5 crore in a month?



Sujeet Kumar, co-founder of B2B marketplace Udaan, shared some mind-boggling details about the cafe in a podcast recently. He said, “If you see Rameshawaram cafe. They cut 7,500 bills a day. One store which is hardly 10 by 10 or 10 by 15 square feet. does Rs 4.5 crore business a month and clocks around Rs 50 crore a year. They also make decent margins. Around 70 per cent gross margins.”



Kumar was citing examples of QSR chains in India which have made a mark in India. He also shared that he has made over 150 investments in companies including edtech unicorn Unacademy and coffee chain Third Wave Coffee.



Kumar was speaking to Nikhil Kamath (co-founder of Indian stock brokerage firm Zerodha), Kishore Biyani (Founder of Future Group), and Vidit Aatrey (co-founder of Meesho). The third episode of Kamath’s podcast series was titled, ‘WTF is E-commerce.’ The guests discussed a host of topics including Indian retail, growing your business online and offline, the entrepreneurial and investment ecosystem in India and abroad, among other things.



Sujeet Kumar also shared his journey at ecommerce giant Flipkart where he served as the President of Operations between 2008 to 2016. Kumar left the Walmart-backed company to launch Udaan along with former Flipkart executives Amod Malviya and Vaibhav Gupta.



Kumar also shared during the conversation that he was not keen on relocating to Bengaluru from Delhi, where he was since his IIT-Delhi days.



“Maine kaha start toh hum ne bhi kiya hai (I said, even we have started),” said Kumar. Kumar then told Bansal that he did not want to relocate to Bengaluru. "Bangalore mujhe nahin jana (I didn't want to go to Bangalore)," he said. "I was in love with Delhi... Delhi toh chodna hi nahin hai...I was settled there (I didn't want to leave Delhi)," said Kumar.



He said that he was unsure about joining Flipkart but was coaxed by the company’s co-founder Sachin Bansal into visiting Bengaluru first on the pretext of attending the latter’s wedding and then for learning about the company.



So far, the episode which runs for over two hours has garnered around 77,000 views and 2,600 likes on YouTube at the time pf publishing this copy.

Also WATCH: Dr Reddy's share price tanks 6% after Q4 results; what should investors do?

Also WATCH: Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia Exclusive Interview: Govt’s plan to turn India into global aviation hub, PLI for steel sector & more

Also Watch: 10 Most expensive shares in India: MRF, Page Industries, Shree Cement, and more

Also WATCH: MS Dhoni gifts number 7 jersey to Oscar-winning documentary The Elephant Whisperers' crew, CSK to felicitate Bomman & Bellie at IPL match

Also WATCH: Poco F5 India Launch: Price, Specification, When Will It Go On Sale On Flipkart?

Also Watch: The Kerala Story row: What PM Modi, Anurag Thakur, Shabana Azmi, AR Rahman, Kangana Ranaut said

Also WATCH: Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir fight: Ugly IPL 2023 spat now a video game where you can pick to fight as Kohli or Gambhir