Shark Tank India: boAt's Aman Gupta beats Namita Thapar in pumping maximum investments

boAt co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer Aman Gupta has surpassed Namita Thapar, Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, in infusing the highest amount of capital in start-ups in season two of Shark Tank India.



According to the estimates shared by the Indian business reality show, Thapar invested Rs 11.19 crore whereas Gupta invested Rs 11.65 crore till now. Till week five, Thapar was leading the bandwagon with Rs 10.25 crore. Thapar was followed by Peyush Bansal (Co-founder and CEO of Lenskart) who had invested about Rs 8.86 crore till then.



Other sharks including Bansal, Anupam Mittal (Founder of People Group), Vineeta Singh (CEO of Sugar), and Amit Jain (Co-founder and CEO of CarDekho) have invested Rs 9.45 crore, Rs 8.05 crore, Rs 5.84 crore, and Rs 4.16 crore, respectively in the current season.



In all, about Rs 50.3 crore has been invested across start-up deals in the reality show.



In the previous season of Shark Tank as well, Thapar invested roughly Rs 10 crore across 25 deals, the highest among all sharks. Her net worth according to the Shark Tank website is around $82 million.



Thapar became a Chartered Accountant at the age of 21. She also went on to do her MBA from the Duke University's Fuqua School of Business. Right after the programme, she spent six years at Guidant Corporation, in finance and marketing. After a successful stint in the US, she decided to return to India in 2007 and support her father (Satish Mehta) in running the pharma giant, Emcure Pharmaceuticals.



She joined Emcure when it was a Rs 500-crore company and contributed to its journey in becoming a Rs 6,000 crore one today.

