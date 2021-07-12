Swiggy elevates Phani Kishan as co-founder

Food delivery and ordering company Swiggy has elevated Phani Kishan to the role of a co-founder, CEO Sriharsha Majety announced in a blogpost.



Phani joined the company in 2015 as a general manager and was most recently serving as vice president of strategy and investments. With his elevation, the company now has three co-founders. Majety and Nandan Reddy are the other two co-founders.



In May 2020, one of the company's co-founders, Rahul Jaimini, who was working as Chief Technology Officer quit.



"Phani joined us very early on in 2015, and has been my fixer and go-to guy for many important problems for as long as I can remember. Over these 6 years, he's probably had the record for setting up multiple high leverage functions from the ground up," Majety said.

Also Read: Cabinet clears LIC IPO; listing by March 2022



Phani's approach to building new and enduring organisational capabilities has always been a force multiplier for the company, Majety said, adding "I can't wait to see him go on and take new challenges to build even more superpowers in the years to come".



"His energy, can-do attitude and founder mentality are all goal-worthy for any Swiggster to succeed here and make a huge impact in the company's future," he said.



Phani will be part of the management team and will be even more closely involved in helping shape the company's future "on our dream to build India's most loved customer brand and an enduring institution".



The startup had recently raised $800 from investors, including Goldman Sachs and global alternative asset manager Falcon Edge. It is also, reportedly, about to close a $1 billion funding round, led by SoftBank.

Also Read: Paytm Money launches service to pre-book IPO allotments, to begin with Zomato