upGrad to raise $400 million, join unicorn club

Edtech platform upGrad is in talks with private equity and venture capital funds to raise $400 million at a valuation of $4 billion, marking its entry into the unicorn club.



The company had raised $160 million in two separate funding rounds led by Temasek and IFC earlier this year. It was valued at about $850 million during the last funding round. The valuation of $4 billion will mark almost a five-fold jump in its valuation, Business Standard reported.



upGrad is also looking to acquire a global short-form course player and another player in executive education space in the next two to three months.



Also read: UP police books Twitter MD, officials in FIR over incorrect map of India

"These are significant players who are going to add a lot of value to our group," the company's co-founder and executive chairman Ronnie Screwvala told the publication on the acquisitions.



On valuation, Screwvala said, "We've got a lot going on our plate. So, obviously the next jump will happen substantially higher than a unicorn."



Earlier this year, upGrad had acquired Impartus, a leading video-enabled learning solutions provider, for Rs 150 crore.

Also read: Facebook m-cap over $1 trillion after court dismisses antitrust lawsuits