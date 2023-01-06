‘Want to become a minister one day’: Ashneer Grover says ambition can never be satisfied

Ashneer Grover, the controversial co-founder of fintech company BharatPe and a former Shark Tank India judge, has revealed that he wants to join politics and become a minister someday in a podcast with influencer Ranveer Allahbadia on Thursday.



Allahbadia asked Grover about his ambition and what he wants to do next to which Grover replied, “I want to become a minister one day… I have not said this very openly because I don’t have a crystallised plan. But it's there in the back of my mind.”



He also added that he has achieved several things in life including building a successful business. Now he is at a stage where he doesn’t have to worry about money. “You have to do something and that should be bigger than what you have done in the past,” he explained.



He clarified that he isn’t particularly interested in politics but wants to explore something on the lines of “nation-building.” The end goal, he said, is to expand your circle of impact.



“When you are a businessman, you impact the lives of 350-500 people who are your employees, when you are a public figure, you impact the lives of your viewer. But if you want to impact the whole country, that will happen only through politics.”



Allahbadia also asked Grover if he is scared because politics is considered to be a “murky” place. Grover replied that he has seen enough murkiness in life and sometimes he even wonders if life has thrown all the murkiness at him just to prepare him for politics. He is, here, referring to the on-going courtroom battle he is fighting with BharatPe.



After ousting him from the company, BharatPe filed a civil case at the Delhi High Court and a criminal complaint with the Economic Offenses Wing against Grover, his wife, Madhuri Jain Grover and other family for misappropriation of funds, among other allegations. Moreover, the fintech firm also filed an arbitration under the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC) rules to restrict Ashneer Grover from vesting his 1.4 per cent shares in the company, according to media reports. Grover holds about 8.43 per cent stake in the company of which 1.4 per cent is unvested.



“Eventually, you have to prepare yourself for the worst thing that can happen.” Grover concluded by questioning that if Rishi Sunak can become the Prime Minister of Britain at 45 then why can’t he look at entering politics at 45?



