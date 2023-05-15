Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath shares what 19 years of stock market trading has taught him

Indian stock brokerage firm Zerodha’s co-founder has been in the stock trading business for almost 20 years. However, his answer to what these years have taught him might come as a surprise. In the fourth episode of Kamath’s podcast series, ‘Unedited with Nikhil,’ he said, “You know what being a stock trader for 19 years full-time has taught me? Nobody can predict the future…”



He also shared his prediction for the next 10 years. The entrepreneur and investor said that he sees “productivity going up,” “universal basic income to come in” and also sees “capitalism evolve.”



He also shared his thoughts on the unequal distribution of wealth



He said, “Entrepreneurship has to be encouraged and taxes should exist.” He said that it is not possible for someone who starts building a business from scratch to compete with someone who has inherited wealth or business.



“Disproportionate rewards of capital have to become a bit more benevolent. This will happen through tax slabs, inheritance tax, property tax and other taxes.”



The fourth episode featured social media influencer Tanmay Bhat along with Umang Bedi (co-founder of VerSe) and Aprameya Radhakrishna (Founder and CEO of Koo) and Varun Mayya (CEO of Scenes).



During the episode, he also spoke about artificial intelligence, ChatGPT, impact of AI on climate among other things.



Interestingly, in a recent post, Nikhil’s brother and Zerodha’s founder Nithin Kamath announced that the company will not fire any employees because of AI. In a tweet, Kamath said, "We will not fire anyone on the team just because we have implemented a new piece of technology that makes an earlier job redundant." He also said that after almost two years of not believing in the potential of AI taking over human jobs, the company finally thinks that AI will take away jobs and can disrupt society.



We’ve just created an internal AI policy @zerodhaonline to give clarity to the team, given the AI/job loss anxiety. This is our stance:



"We will not fire anyone on the team just because we have implemented a new piece of technology that makes an earlier job redundant." 1/8 — Nithin Kamath (@Nithin0dha) May 12, 2023



He reiterated that while the impact of AI may not be immediately visible, it will come on the forefront a few years down the lane.

Also Read: 'Aisa kaun karta hai bhai': Ashneer Grover calls out BharatPe for switching off social media comments