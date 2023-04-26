BT Mindrush 2023: Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia to honour India’s best CEOs; N. Chandrasekaran, Ajay Piramal, Nandan Nilekani to attend 

The much-awaited BT Mindrush 2023 is all set to take place at Taj Lands End Hotel in Mumbai on April 26 where Union Minister for Civil Aviation and Steel Jyotiraditya Scindia will honour winners of the BT-PwC India’s Best CEO ranking.

The event takes off from Business Today's Best CEOs issue – an annual compendium of top leaders from various sectors who are leading from the front amid challenging times and geopolitical scenarios. Chief Guest Scindia will unveil the special issue at the event.

This year, Business Today has introduced a new award, Business Icon of the Year, where groups with a combined total income of over Rs 50,000 crore were considered. This is in addition to the prestigious Lifetime Achievement award.

The Minister will also give away awards to winners belonging to three categories – Super Large (total income of Rs 1 lakh crore-plus); Mid-sized (Rs 10,000-50,000 crore); Emerging (Rs 1,000-10,000 crore) — and across 15 sectors such as automobiles, BFSI, consumer goods, transport & logistics and textile & apparel.

The evening will see the stars of corporate India such as Tata Sons Chairman N. Chandrasekaran, Piramal Group Chairman Ajay Piramal as well as Infosys Co-founder & Chairman Nandan Nilekani talk about the burning topics of the day.

Chandrasekaran will talk about ‘Reinventing Tata: Redirecting the Colossus. Connecting with the Consumer. Successes and Failures’, while Piramal will speak on ‘Animal Spirits: The Investment Drought. The Growth Binge. The Skill of the Entrepreneur’. Nilekani ‘s session will have him addressing ‘The Transformer: National Identity Creator. Ecommerce Evangelist. India's Tech Conscience’.

In what promises to be an interesting session, the minister himself will share his thoughts on ‘India as a Global Economic Power’.

Top executives Suresh Narayanan, CMD, Nestlé India; T.V. Narendran, CEO and MD, Tata Steel; Suneeta Reddy, MD, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise; Sanjeev Krishan, Chairperson, PwC in India; Dinesh Kumar Khara, Chairman, SBI; will discuss appetite for growth, lure of easy debt and managing leverage risks in a session entitled ‘How India's Best Corporations Strike the Right Balance’.

BT MindRush was started in 2013. Since then, the event has established itself as one of the most sought-after events in the Indian corporate calendar.

The winners were based on BT-PwC India's Best CEOs ranking. The study used a robust methodology to assess the top 500 most valuable companies in the country by market capitalisation for growth in revenues, profits, EBITDA and total shareholder returns. After applying further stringent filters, the names of top 3 CEOs in each group - overall and sector-wise - were placed before the jury, who chose the final winners.

This year’s jury comprised Ajay Piramal, Chairman, Piramal Group (Jury Chair); Cyril Shroff, Managing Partner, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas; Milind Sarwate, Founder & CEO, Increate Value Advisors; Mehul Pandya, MD & CEO, CARE Ratings; Mathew Cyriac, Executive Chairman, Florintree Advisors; and J.N. Gupta, Co-founder & MD, Stakeholders Empowerment Services.

