'This is real big deal,' says Biden as India-Middle East-Europe connectivity corridor launched at G20 Summit

G20 Summit 2023: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced the launch of the India-Middle East-Europe connectivity corridor, the first of its kind initiative on cooperation on connectivity and infrastructure involving India, UAE, Saudi Arabia, EU, France, Italy, Germany, and the USA. The initiative, which was reportedly objected to by China, was co-chaired by India and the US. US President Joe Biden called the move "a real big deal".

"This is a real big deal. I want to thank PM. One Earth, One Family, One Future that's the focus of this G 20 Summit. And in many ways, it's also the focus of this partnership that we're talking about today. Building sustainable, resilient infrastructure, making quality infrastructure investments, and creating a better future," he said while speaking at the occasion.

#WATCH | G 20 in India: Handshake by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Joe Biden and Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Muhammed Bin Salman, at PGII & India Middle East Europe connectivity corridor launch event, in Delhi pic.twitter.com/YgW22tbcpw — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2023

Biden said last year, the leaders came together as one to commit to this vision. "And this afternoon I want to highlight the key ways in which the United States and our partners are working to make this a reality. Economic corridor. You're going to hear that phrase more than once, I expect, over the next decade. As we work to address infrastructure gaps across low-middle-income countries, we need to maximize the impact of our investments. That's why a few months ago announced that the United States will work with our partners to invest in economic corridors."

Prime Minister Modi said strong connectivity and infrastructure are the base of the development of human civilization and "India has given the highest priority to this topic". "We believe connectivity between different countries increases not only business but trust between them by promoting connectivity initiatives," he said.

French President Emmanuel Macron said his country committed to invest alongside with other countries on the new road. "And this is a very important project from Asia through the Middle East to Europe to offer big opportunities and connect people. But our intention is as well to make it real and to be sure that after this commitment we have concrete results and especially to have the first global green trade road meaning having net zero transport infrastructure."

Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Muhammed Bin Salman, who was also present at the launch, said: "We look forward to the integration of the initiative and the Economic Corridor project which is announced in this meeting. I would like to thank those who worked with us to reach this founding step to establish this important economic corridor."

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said that when group leaders launched the Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment just over a year ago, they committed to building better infrastructure for a better future in low and middle-income nations. She said the leaders committed to cooperating with these nations to create new opportunities and prosperity. "Today is the launch of the new economic corridor between India and the Middle East and Europe goes precisely in this direction and is a milestone in strengthening global interconnections," she said.

(With inputs from agencies)