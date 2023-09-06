G20 Summit: Delhi Metro services to start from 4 am between September 8-10, no parking at 3 stations; see details

Delhi Metro train services will start from 4 am from terminal stations of all lines for three days -- from September 8 to 10 -- in view of the G20 Summit. The trains will run with a frequency of 30 minutes on all lines till 6 am and after 6 am, metro trains will run as per the normal timetable throughout the day on all lines, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced.

Besides, parking facilities at Supreme Court, Patel Chowk and Rama Krishna Ashram Marg metro stations will remain closed from 4 am on September 8 till noon of September 11.

Meanwhile, DMRC also said that all metro stations will remain open for the general public from September 8 to 10, except Supreme Court Metro Station, where no boarding or deboarding of passengers will be allowed on September 9 and 10 due to security constraints.

"However, as and when directed by the security agencies, entry or exit at some stations may be regulated for a brief period in New Delhi district on 9th and 10th September to facilitate the movement of VVIP delegations," it said.

Delhi Metro also appealed to its passengers to extend all possible cooperation in smooth running of the Metro services and follow the instructions of station staff and guidelines issued by the authorities from time to time without falling prey to rumours.

The G20 Leaders' Summit is slated to be held from September 9 to 10 at the newly built international convention and exhibition centre -- Bharat Mandapam -- at Pragati Maidan.

On Tuesday, the Delhi Police said the whole city will remain open during the G20 Summit, barring a part of the area under the NDMC.

"Whole Delhi is open. Just a small part of NDMC will have restrictions... It is once again reiterated that restrictions are only imposed in a small portion of NDMC area. Don't believe in rumours," the Delhi Police said.

"It is once again reiterated that although commercial activities remain banned on 8 to 10 September, but all essential services such as Mother Dairy/Safal booths, medical shops, hospitals etc will remain functional in New Delhi area," it said in a separate tweet.

