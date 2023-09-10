PM Modi proposes a G20 virtual meet in November end 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his closing remarks at G20 Summit’s session three revealed that India will be hosting a virtual meet this year in November in a bid to track the progress of proposals submitted and suggestions discussed at the summit by G20 nations.

He said, “As you all know India has the responsibility of G20 Presidency till November. Two and a half months are still left. In two days you (the leaders) have shared your thoughts, opinions, suggestions and proposals…It is our responsibility to review the suggestions that have been shared (by different countries) and track the status of the proposals submitted. It is my suggestion that we keep another virtual session of G20 Summit in the end of November."

PM Modi noted that in November’s session, the leaders will review the topics and themes discussed. He said that more details on the virtual meet will be sent by his team shortly.

The two-day scheduled G20 Summit 2023 concluded on Sunday with the PM handing over the Presidency to Brazil. Modi handed over the gavel to Brazil’s President Lula da Silva and offered his closing remarks.

On Saturday, the Prime Minister said G20 had received consensus on a leaders' declaration. “On the back of the hard work of all the teams, we have received consensus on the G20 Leaders Summit Declaration and announce the adoption of this declaration,” Modi told the block leaders in New Delhi.

He also said, "I have received good news. Due to the hard work of our team, consensus has been built on New Delhi G20 Leaders' Summit Declaration. My proposal is to adopt this leadership declaration. I announce to adopt this declaration. On this occasion, I congratulate my Sherpa, ministers, who worked hard for it and made it possible."

Amitabh Kant, India's G20 Sherpa, said the New Delhi Leaders' Declaration focuses on: "Strong, Sustainable, Balanced, and Inclusive Growth; Accelerating Progress on SDGs; Green Development Pact for a Sustainable Future; Multilateral Institutions for the 21st Century; Reinvigorating Multilateralism."