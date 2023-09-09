scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
G20 Summit
'Use or threat of use of nuclear weapons is inadmissible,' says G20 'New Delhi Declaration' on Ukraine

Feedback

'Use or threat of use of nuclear weapons is inadmissible,' says G20 'New Delhi Declaration' on Ukraine

Countries must refrain from use of force to seize territories, G20 countries said in a joint declaration at their summit in New Delhi

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
'Use or threat of use of nuclear weapons is inadmissible,' says G20 'New Delhi Declaration' on Ukraine 'Use or threat of use of nuclear weapons is inadmissible,' says G20 'New Delhi Declaration' on Ukraine
SUMMARY
  • Concerning war in Ukraine, all states must act in a manner consistent with purposes and principles of un charter in its entirety, says the declaration
  • Call on Russia and Ukraine to ensure immediate and unimpeded deliveries of grain, foodstuffs, and fertilisers/inputs from Russia and Ukraine
  • On Ukraine crisis, 'there were different views and assessments of the situation', says the declaration

"Use or threat of use of nuclear weapons is inadmissible," said the G20 'New Delhi Declaration' on Russia-Ukraine conflict on Saturday in New Delhi.

There were four references to Ukraine in the 37-page declaration. Countries must refrain from use of force to seize territories, G20 countries said in a joint declaration at their summit in New Delhi on Saturday, avoiding any direct mention of Russia for the war in Ukraine.

"In line with the UN Charter, all states must refrain from the threat or use of force to seek territorial acquisition against the territorial integrity and sovereignty or political independence of any state. The use or threat of use of nuclear weapons is inadmissible," stated the declaration.

"We highlighted the human suffering and negative added impacts of the war in Ukraine with regard to global food and energy security, supply chains, macro-financial stability, inflation and growth, which has complicated the policy environment for countries," the declaration added.

There was a call for "full, timely and effective implementation to ensure the immediate and unimpeded deliveries of grain, foodstuffs, and fertilizers/inputs from the Russian Federation and Ukraine. This is necessary to meet the demand in developing and least developed countries, particularly those in Africa". 

"The peaceful resolution of conflicts, and efforts to address crises as well as diplomacy and dialogue are critical. We will unite in our endeavour to address the adverse impact of the war on the global economy and welcome all relevant and constructive initiatives that support a comprehensive, just, and durable peace in Ukraine," said the declaration.

The G20 at its last summit in Bali said that while most nations condemned Russia for the invasion, there were also divergent views.

 

Published on: Sep 09, 2023, 4:38 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement