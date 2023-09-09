'Use or threat of use of nuclear weapons is inadmissible,' says G20 'New Delhi Declaration' on Ukraine

"Use or threat of use of nuclear weapons is inadmissible," said the G20 'New Delhi Declaration' on Russia-Ukraine conflict on Saturday in New Delhi.

There were four references to Ukraine in the 37-page declaration. Countries must refrain from use of force to seize territories, G20 countries said in a joint declaration at their summit in New Delhi on Saturday, avoiding any direct mention of Russia for the war in Ukraine.

"In line with the UN Charter, all states must refrain from the threat or use of force to seek territorial acquisition against the territorial integrity and sovereignty or political independence of any state. The use or threat of use of nuclear weapons is inadmissible," stated the declaration.

"We highlighted the human suffering and negative added impacts of the war in Ukraine with regard to global food and energy security, supply chains, macro-financial stability, inflation and growth, which has complicated the policy environment for countries," the declaration added.

There was a call for "full, timely and effective implementation to ensure the immediate and unimpeded deliveries of grain, foodstuffs, and fertilizers/inputs from the Russian Federation and Ukraine. This is necessary to meet the demand in developing and least developed countries, particularly those in Africa".

"The peaceful resolution of conflicts, and efforts to address crises as well as diplomacy and dialogue are critical. We will unite in our endeavour to address the adverse impact of the war on the global economy and welcome all relevant and constructive initiatives that support a comprehensive, just, and durable peace in Ukraine," said the declaration.

The G20 at its last summit in Bali said that while most nations condemned Russia for the invasion, there were also divergent views.