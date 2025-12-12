Delhi Metro Phase-IV construction officially begins; Golden Line to link vital points in South Delhi

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has officially started the construction of its Phase IV, beginning with the Lajpat Nagar-Saket G Block corridor. This would be the first section of the fourth phase with the commencement of physical work.

The first test pile – symbolising the beginning of major civil works – and ground breaking ceremony on the Lajpat Nagar-Saket G-Block Corridor of the Golden Line was held at Pushpa Bhawan near Saket.

Advertisement

Related Articles

This corridor of the Golden Line will be elevated and comprise of eight metro stations:

Lajpat Nagar

Andrews Ganj

Greater Kailash-1

Chirag Delhi

Pushpa Bhawan

Saket District Centre

Pushp Vihar

Saket G Block.

This Golden Line corridor is a vital link in South Delhi and is designed to enhance connectivity and provide integration with existing metro lines. This will ease travel for lakhs of commuters and also enhance public transport infrastructure, and make many reputed schools in the area as well as government offices easy to reach.

Areas like Greater Kailash-1, Saket, Greater Kailash, Pushp Vihar will be connected seamlessly with the existing Magenta Line at Chirag Delhi, as well as the Violet and Pink Lines at Lajpat Nagar. With this, Lajpat Nagar will become a major interchange hub in South Delhi, acting as a triple interchange station.

Advertisement

Apart from this corridor in the Golden Line, the Inderlok to Indraprastha and Rithala to Narela corridors are also progressing with pre-construction related activities underway.