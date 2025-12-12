JSW Energy shares rise 2% after firm signs PPA for 400 MW with Karnataka DISCOMs

Shares of JSW Energy surged in Friday's trade following the announcement that its subsidiary, JSW Energy (Utkal) Limited, has inked a long-term agreement for power supply. The stock climbed as much as 2.44 per cent to hit a day’s high of Rs 469 on the BSE, moving up from its previous close of Rs 457.80 apiece.

The uptick comes after the company informed the exchanges that it has signed a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with multiple Karnataka DISCOMs for the supply of 400 MW of power. According to the filing, the supply is scheduled to commence on April 1, 2026, covering a tenure of 25 years at a set tariff of Rs 5.78 per kWh.

With this latest PPA, JSW Energy’s open capacity has now been reduced to approximately 5 per cent of the current operational capacity from about 8 per cent. The management noted that this move is aimed at further strengthening long-term revenue visibility and de-risking the Company's generation portfolio.

The company’s portfolio continues to expand, with the total locked-in generation capacity now standing at 30.5 GW. This comprises 13.3 GW of operational assets and another 12.4 GW currently under construction across thermal and renewable projects, JSW Energy said.

Additionally, the company has secured 29.4 GWh of locked-in energy storage capacity, which includes both hydro pumped storage and battery energy storage systems. The company reiterated its strategic roadmap to achieve 30 GW of generation capacity and 40 GWh of energy storage capacity by FY 2030.

Despite the positive momentum on Friday, the counter has faced headwinds this year, trading down nearly 27 per cent in 2025 so far. However, street sentiment appears to remain resilient. Earlier this week, on December 10, brokerage firm JM Financial maintained a ‘Buy’ call on JSW Energy with a target price of Rs 697, suggesting a potential upside of over 48 per cent from current levels.