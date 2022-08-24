Govt extends health insurance to transgender community under Ayushman Bharat

The central government on Wednesday extended health insurance cover to the transgender community under its flagship scheme Ayushman Bharat – Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY).

Transgender persons holding a transgender certificate issued by the National Portal for transgender persons across the country will be eligible for all healthcare benefits under the scheme. Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment will fund Rs 5 lakh insurance cover per transgender beneficiary per annum.



A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between National Health Authority (NHA) under Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and Department of Social Justice and Empowerment to provide an inclusive and composite health package for Transgender Persons under Ayushman Bharat.

“A comprehensive package is being prepared for transgender category including the existing AB PM-JAY packages and specific packages (Sex Reassignment Surgery (SRS) and treatment) for transgenders,” Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said.

“They will be eligible to seek treatment in any of the AB PM-JAY empanelled hospitals across the country, where specific packages are available. The scheme would cover all transgender persons not receiving such benefits from other centre/state sponsored schemes,” he said. The government noted that the transgender community suffers stigma and exclusion and provisioning of healthcare services under AB- PMJAY is a significant and firm step towards an inclusive society.

“Several steps have been taken by our ministry for implementing package of five assurances: Education, Life with dignity, Health support, Opportunities for livelihood and Skill Enhancement. These steps have been taken to ensure that marginalized and disadvantaged sections of the population can emerge from restrictive social constructs by providing them dignified life and livelihood,” said Virendra Kumar, Union Minister of Social Justice & Empowerment.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched Ayushman Bharat PMJAY on 23 September 2018. PMJAY is centrally sponsored scheme. It is entirely funded by Government and the funding is shared between Centre and State governments as per prevailing guidelines of Ministry of Finance. PMJAY provides cashless and paperless access to services for the beneficiary at the point of service in any (both public and private) empanelled hospitals across India. In other words, a beneficiary from one State can avail benefits from an empanelled Hospital anywhere in the country.