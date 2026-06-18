‘Sustainability is not cosmetic for us, it’s our mindset’: Aludecor CMD Ashok Kumar Bhaiya

Sustainability is not only cosmetic but a mindset for manufacturing company, Aludecor, that deals with aluminium products, said its CMD, Ashok Kumar Bhaiya. Bhaiya said the company keeps investing in order to upgrade its systems and reduce wastage.

Speaking to Business Today TV as part of the EY | BT Hidden GEMs series, Bhaiya said, “Sustainability is not cosmetic for us. We have sustainability in the mindset. We keep investing on how to reduce wastage,” he said, adding that they look at how to make more with less resources. He said in the last 5-7 years, the company invested heavily in modernisation of machines and upgrading the machines to reduce energy costs.

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“We have our own backward integration, we recycle whatever wastage we get, and we reuse them or we send to our manufacturer and they reuse it in their production,” said Bhaiya, adding that whatever wastage they generate, they get them recycled from a third party and reuse them.

He said that they don’t have any acidic process, and do not adopt any alkaline processes. “We have reduced almost 30% of water consumption in the last 5 years in our processes,” he added.

Bhaiya said they used to import certain raw materials but most – almost 95-98 per cent – of raw materials are now sourced from India, which also has an impact on transportation sustainability. He added that they signed a partnership with Northern Netherland for import of a raw material which is highly sustainable.

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He said innovation in the manufacturing industry cannot be cosmetic, and needs to be responsible. Bhaiya said they aim for their products to be of aesthetic value, and for easy application.

The Aludecor CMD said when it comes to innovation, their focus is how their machines can reduce wastage, eliminate human mistakes, enhance material efficiency, made with less resource, enhance production efficiencies, and save energy.

Watch the full conversation here: