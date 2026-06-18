Kirloskar Ferrous shares zoom 14% amid flat broader market action, here's why 

Shares of Kirloskar Ferrous Industries zoomed 14% on Thursday after the firm engaged in the business of pig iron and iron castings, won an export order worth $13.51 million for the supply of pig iron.



Kirloskar Ferrous Industries shares rose 14.30% to an intra day high of Rs 507.55 against the previous close of Rs 444.05 on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 8,005 crore. With today's rally, Kirloskar Ferrous shares have gained 44.33% from its 52-week low of Rs 336.20 reached on March 23, 2026. On the other hand, Sensex and Nifty were trading on a flat note in the afternoon session. Sensex rose 21 pts to 77,176 and Nifty rose 9 pts to 24,093.

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The company said that it has received a contract valued at approximately $13.51 million from a buyer based in London, United Kingdom. The order is for the supply of 30,000 metric tonnes (5 per cent) of basic grade pig iron, to be delivered on a free-on-board (FOB) basis against a letter of credit payable at sight. Shipment is scheduled to be completed by August 15, 2026, subject to contractual terms related to shipping and trade.

On June 12, 2026, the company’s Board of Directors recommended a final dividend of Rs 3 per equity share of Rs 5 each (60%) for the financial year 2025–26, subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming annual general meeting.



The board also cleared the allotment of 17,841 equity shares of Rs 5 each under the company’s employee stock option scheme. Following this allotment, the issued, subscribed, and paid-up share capital of the company increased to Rs 82,49,61,920, comprising 16,49,92,384 equity shares of Rs 5 each.