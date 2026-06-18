Jaiprakash Associates shares delisted from BSE, NSE; key details

Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (JAL) on Thursday got delisted from stock exchanges NSE and BSE. The company had on June 15 received the final approval from stock exchanges for delisting of its equity shares. JP Associates had last traded on March 17, the day resolution plan for the company was approved by the Hon’ble National Company Law Tribunal, Allahabad Bench. Following the development, Jaiprakash Associates Ltd had applied for delisting of its equity shares.

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"Accordingly, the equity shares of the company shall stand delisted from the BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited with effect from 18th June 2026. The company places on record its sincere appreciation for the support and cooperation extended by the Exchange during the period of listing of the company's securities," Jaiprakash Associates said on June 15.

In an earlier exchange filing, JP Associates noted that in the assessment of the successful resolution applicant, the liquidation value was insufficient to even satisfy the claims of secured creditors in full. NIL consideration was offered to equity shareholders as part of the delisting process under the approved Resolution Plan.

To recall, the CIRP of JAL was initiated on June 3, 2024, and Bhuvan Madan was appointed as the Resolution Professional. The resolution plan submitted by the company was approved by the Committee of Creditors with a voting share of 93.81 per cent on November 18, 2025. On March 17, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Allahabad bench, approved Adani Enterprises Ltd's Rs 14,535 crore bid, through the insolvency process.

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In a plea filed by Vedanta, Supreme Court said it would not interfere with the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT)'s order, refusing to stay Adani Group’s bid to acquire Jaiprakash Associates Ltd.