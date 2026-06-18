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Reliance AGM 2026: All eyes on RIL meeting tomorrow; voting on Rs 6 dividend, payment in 7 days if declared

Reliance AGM 2026: All eyes on RIL meeting tomorrow; voting on Rs 6 dividend, payment in 7 days if declared

RIL AGM 2026: Reliance Industries had announced a dividend of Rs 6 per share along with its FY26 results. The dividend remains subject to shareholder approval at the AGM tomorrow, and if approved, the company has said the payment will be made within seven days of the meeting.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jun 18, 2026 2:17 PM IST
Reliance AGM 2026: All eyes on RIL meeting tomorrow; voting on Rs 6 dividend, payment in 7 days if declaredReliance Dividend 2026: According to Reliance's Notice of the Forty-ninth Annual General Meeting (Post-IPO), the 49th AGM will transact the dividend proposal under ordinary business.
SUMMARY
  • RIL's 49th AGM on June 19, 2026, at 2 PM IST via video conferencing.
  • Dividend of ₹6 per share proposed for FY 2025-26, subject to approval.
  • Dividend payment, if declared, within seven days post-AGM.

RIL AGM 2026: Reliance Industries Limited's 49th Annual General Meeting (AGM) is scheduled to be held tomorrow, Friday, June 19, 2026, at 2:00 pm IST through Video Conferencing and Other Audio Visual Means. The meeting will take up, among its ordinary business, the proposal to declare dividend on equity shares for the financial year ended March 31, 2026.

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What RIL exchange filing said on Dividend 2026, record date

In an exchange filing dated May 27, 2026, the company informed the bourses about the AGM, the record date and the cut-off date. Reliance said it has fixed Friday, June 5, 2026 as the record date for determining the members eligible to receive dividend for the financial year 2025-26, and Friday, June 12, 2026 as the cut-off date for determining the members eligible to vote on the resolutions set out in the AGM notice.

Reliance Dividend 2026: Payment date, if declared at RIL AGM 2026

The filing also stated that the dividend, if declared at the AGM, will be paid within seven days of the meeting. According to Reliance's Notice of the Forty-ninth Annual General Meeting (Post-IPO), the 49th AGM will transact the dividend proposal under ordinary business.

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Reliance Dividend 2026: Rs 6 per RIL share

The notice states: "To declare dividend on equity shares for the financial year ended March 31, 2026." It further sets out the resolution: "RESOLVED THAT dividend at the rate of ₹ 6/- (Rupees Six only) per equity share of ₹ 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each fully paid-up of the Company, as recommended by the Board of Directors, be and is hereby declared for the financial year ended March 31, 2026 and the same be paid out of the profits of the Company."

Reliance Industries had announced a dividend of Rs 6 per share along with its FY26 results. The dividend remains subject to shareholder approval at the AGM tomorrow, and if approved, the company has said the payment will be made within seven days of the meeting.

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RIL AGM 2026: Reliance 49th AGM Date and Time 

 

How to join Reliance AGM: Process of joining RIL AGM 2026

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jun 18, 2026 2:17 PM IST
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