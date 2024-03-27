Can the New Hyundai Verna Beat Evergreen Creta SUV?

Hyundai continues bolstering its compelling lineup, launching an all-new Verna sporting contemporary rhythmic styling and next-gen features. But with the Creta SUV going strong as India’s bestselling mid-size SUV, does Verna pack enough appeal to shift consumer attention?

Let’s analyse if Verna can challenge an evergreen winner.

Understanding the Evolved 2024 Hyundai Verna

Verna’s popularity stems from balancing aspirational styling with accessibility as a mid-size family sedan. Hyundai revitalises those virtues in the 2024 Verna via futuristic styling cues inside-out, incorporating segment-first features and safety technologies.

Its front sports sweptback headlamps flanking a parametric grille for a sleek look. Distinctive Z-shaped LED tail lamps emphasise width. Interiors go ultra-premium via a 10.25-inch touchscreen, digital cluster, electric sunroof, and ventilated front seats. Alongside a suite of advanced safety kits, these highlights generate an air of modern sophistication perfect for tech-savvy buyers.

Creta SUV’s Segment-Dominating Run

Since debuting in 2015, the Creta top model has matched its rugged SUV presence with sedan-like comforts, hitting the sweet spot for urban family motorists. Alongside feature-rich cabins emphasising visibility and ease of use, capable drivetrains like its popular 1.5L diesel and extensive customisation options aided its rise to become India’s best-selling SUV range by 2022.

Facelifted for 2023 with refreshed styling and next-gen connectivity, Creta looks to retain that top position. But an exciting rival like the new Verna can expand the mid-size pie itself through its blend of desirability and value.

Head-to-Head Comparison Points

Let’s analyse whether Verna packs enough allure to divert some prospects away from Hyundai’s cash cow.

Design Direction and Styling Characteristics

The 2024 Verna adopts Hyundai’s “Sensuous Sportiness” design language, creating an athletic and elegant form compared to Creta’s understated, balanced SUV silhouette. Gloss black and chrome garnish play up Verna’s premium vibe. Overlapping light architecture gives its full-LED headlamps and Z-shaped tail lamps a high-tech edge.

Creta impresses, too, with finessed proportions, chrome embellishments, and muscular body cladding. But futuristic tones place a more youthful Verna ahead for external aesthetics. Inside, Creta offers plush comfort, while Verna focuses more on sportiness via cocooning front seats, metallic pedals, and perforated leather grips, which denote its driver-first character.

Engine Performance and Efficiency

Powertrains and outputs appear closely aligned to satisfy typical city usage with a slight edge to manual transmission Verna variants:

Specification Hyundai Verna Hyundai Creta

Engine Options 1.5L Petrol, 1.5L Turbo Petrol 1.5L Petrol, 1.5L Diesel, 1.4L Turbo Petrol

Max Power 115PS (P), 165PS (T) 115PS (P), 115PS (D), 140PS (T)

Max Torque 144Nm (P), 250Nm (T) 144Nm (P), 250Nm (D), 242Nm (T)

Transmission 6MT, iVT/7DCT 6AT, CVT

Mileage Up to 25kmpl 16-22kmpl

Turbo-petrol Verna variants satisfy enthusiast urges via meatier performance. For most, though, its capable 1.5L NA petrol promises adequate verve upon city usage while stretching fuel further.

Interior Space and Practicality

Cabin roominess emerges as a key stakeholder priority for family-oriented buyers here.

Dimensions Hyundai Verna Hyundai Creta

Length 4441 mm 4300 mm

Width 1775 mm 1790 mm

Wheelbase 2600 mm 2610 mm

Boot Space 420 Litres 433 Litres

Seating 5 seater 5 seater

While comparable to technical measurements, Creta’s square silhouette creates an airier cabin ambience than Verna’s driver-focused cockpit. Added ride height also eases access. But a wider Verna delivers marginally better front and rear shoulder room. Nice touches like a cooled glovebox, power rear sunblind, and coat hanger hook demonstrate Verna’s family-friendly practicality.

Safety Tech and Standards

As safety takes priority for car purchases, Verna scores big via incorporating the Hyundai SmartSense suite encompassing:

● 6-airbags

● Electronic Stability Control

● Hill Start Assist

● Isofix Rear Anchors

● Tyre Pressure Monitoring

● Front Parking Sensors

That list matches Creta, as it also gets a Level 2 ADAS safety suite.

Variant Pricing and Value Metrics

Now, to the pivotal pricing that channels purchase decisions for value-focused segments.

Model Ex-Showroom Price Range

Creta Diesel ₹ 10.62 Lakhs - ₹ 18.45 Lakhs

Creta Petrol ₹ 10.44 Lakhs - ₹ 18.18 Lakhs

Verna Petrol ₹ 10.17 Lakhs - ₹ 12.79 Lakhs

Verna petrol undercuts Creta by around ₹95,000 across comparable variants.

Conclusion

Verna brings significant improvements to bridge the gap with Creta's popularity. However, Creta's SUV styling and brand reputation make it unlikely for Verna to overthrow as the category leader. Verna's combination of athletic proportions, high-tech interiors, and accessibility may entice customers looking for an engaging sedan upgrade.


