Do Indian B-Schools Need Global Standards?

Very often we deliberate on how to achieve global standards. The question is what are ‘global standards’? ‘Standard,’ by its very definition provides a set of common and widely understood benchmarks and reassures the stakeholders. Standards provide a basis to differentiate markets and create competitive niches. For example, Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB) accreditation requires an institution to meet nine standards in three broad categories – (i) Strategic Management & Innovation (ii) Learner Success (iii) Thought Leadership, Engagement & Societal Impact. AACSB is known, worldwide, as the longest-standing, most recognized form of specialized accreditation that an institution can earn.

Business education has long been a highly successful segment of higher education; the number of institutions offering such education has multiplied many times over. This has led to efforts by these institutions to differentiate themselves by means of international rankings and accreditations.

Management education in India is a relatively new phenomenon. The Indian Institute of Social Welfare and Business Management (IISWBM) was set up in 1953 as India’s first official management institute in Calcutta. The government of India received a grant from the Ford Foundation in 1961 to launch the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta and IIM Ahmedabad. IIMC was established in collaboration with the Sloan School of Management at MIT and IIMA with Harvard Business School. With the support of expertise developed by the pioneering IIMs, two more IIMs were founded – IIM Bangalore in 1973, and IIM Lucknow in 1984. In 1991, the number of approved management education institutions in India was only about 130, with an annual MBA intake of about 12,000, comprising of 8000

full-time, 3000 part-time and 1,000 distance education students. Only in the late 1990s, two additional IIMs, IIM Kozhikode and IIM Indore were established. India today has around 3500 business schools including 21 IIMs.

Indian Business Schools today are in a tricky situation as there is a continuous pressure to achieve global standards. This is in-spite of them being relatively new entrants compared to their global counterparts.

First, they are faced with the emergence of ranking bodies and international accreditations. Here there is reliance on standardized assessment criteria, for which schools need to fulfil key performance metrics. For example, schools need to have at least 50% of courses to be delivered by research productive permanent faculty. This entails recruitment of research active permanent faculty, which pushes up the cost of education.

Second, the requirement for faculty to publish more heavily in academic journals results in faculty often focusing on research that may not always be relevant to practice or best prepare graduates for the job market.

Third, the emergence of Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) disrupts the market on the supply side and places business schools in a world where the very basis of knowledge transmission is fundamentally altered.

Fourth, confronting the changing nature and needs of industry.

Given the challenges, business schools in India are forced into a race for prestige as reflected in international rankings and accreditations.

Simultaneously they are coping with the changing character and demands of industry through realignment of their curriculum, pedagogy, and approach to knowledge creation. They are pushed towards research, as a requirement for international accreditations. This is an expensive activity, which makes funding necessary and given the cost pressures, tuition fees at most institutions have risen exponentially, even in public-funded institutions like IIMs.

The international rankings like Financial Times (FT) and QS World University Rankings have substantial weightage for class and faculty diversity in terms of international faculty, international students, and international board. This

is a major challenge for Indian B-Schools, which require India as a country to be a destination of education and employment. For example, for foreigners to get a work visa post the studies remains a challenge; the AICTE portal where faculty details need to be entered, have no provision for passport details (only PAN details can be entered).

Finally, achieving global standards requires investments - the financial, intellectual, and time commitments members are willing to devote to this pursuit. The endowment base which is essential to fund research and innovation is weak for Indian business schools. There are around eighty institutions in USA with an endowment base of more that USD 1 billion. On the contrary, Indian B-Schools are heavily dependent on tuition income.

Despite constraints, it is interesting to note that Indian business schools have started making a mark in the global arena. As on January 2024, there were 22 Indian Business Schools which are accredited by the AACSB International and six accredited by EFMD’s EQUIS. About 10 Indian B-Schools feature in top International Rankings like Financial Times (FT) and QS World University Rankings.

However, the question is, why do the top Indian B-Schools like the IIMs, need to align to the present definition of Global Standards?

Why do Indian B-Schools need international accreditation?

Is it to qualify for International Rankings? International rankings often attract lot of media attention, with debates on why top Indian institutions do not feature on top of the table. Those who track international rankings know that there is substantial weightage assigned to diversity as reflected in international students, international faculty and international placements. Top Indian B-Schools like the IIMs mandate is to cater to Indian aspirants and groom professional managers for India ( example, IIMBs initial agenda to cater to the Indian Public Sector Undertakings ) and also fulfil the objectives of affirmative action by way of reservation to certain sections of the society - both in student intake and in faculty recruitment, while

impacting the local community ( example, weavers of Sambalpur).. Given the constraints, the Top Indinan B-Schools like IIMs have done remarkably well to be ranked amongst the Top 50 in the Financial Times rankings.. However, the question remains to what extent the accreditation and ranking criteria is aiding in the process of achieving the core mission of the B-Schools for which they were set up?

Or are these schools losing focus on their objectives in trying to meet the criteria of international accreditations and rankings?