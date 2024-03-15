SRM University Delhi-NCR, Sonepat Hosts Third International Conference on Antimicrobial Resistance and Drug Discovery

SRM University Delhi-NCR, Sonepat hosts its“Third International Conference on "Antimicrobial Resistance, Novel Drug Discovery and Vaccine Development: Challenges and Opportunities." The conference will be held from 18th to 20th March 2024, at the prestigious India Habitat Centre located in New Delhi. Shri Bandaru Dattatreya, Hon'ble Governor, Government of Haryana will be the Chief Guest and inaugurate the conference. The registration is open for the Conference.

This pivotal event, organized by SRM University Delhi-NCR, aims to address pressing global concerns regarding Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) and the development of novel therapeutic interventions. Renowned for its commitment to academic excellence and cutting-edge research, SRM University Delhi-NCR continues its tradition of fostering collaboration and knowledge exchange among leading experts in the field.

The inaugural function on March 18th, 2024, will witness the presence of esteemed dignitaries including:

● Prof. Ada Yonath, Nobel Prize Winner in Chemistry, Israel will be the guest of honor

● Dr. Ravi Pachamuthu, Hon'ble Chancellor, SRM University Delhi-NCR, Sonepat will preside over the Inaugural function

● The conference will commence with the lighting of the lamp followed by a welcome address by Prof. (Dr.) Paramjit S. Jaswal, Vice Chancellor of SRM University Delhi-NCR.



● Prof. V. Samuel Raj, the Organizing Secretary and the Director of Centre for Drug Design and Development (C4D) will introduce the theme of the Conference and deliver a vote of thanks

Furthermore, the keynote addresses will be given by Prof. Ada Yonath, Nobel Laureate from Israel, and Prof. Sir Tom Blundell from the University of Cambridge, UK, Padma Bhusan awardees Prof. G.P. Talwar, Prof. N.K. Gangulyand Padma Shri awardees Prof. V.S. Chauhan and Prof. Syed E. Hasnainare among the notable speakers.

The conference will delve into critical topics such as antimicrobial resistance, novel drug discovery, and vaccine development, with a specific emphasis on addressing challenges and exploring opportunities in combating infectious diseases. With sessions dedicated to multi-drug-resistant pathogens, hospital-acquired infections, and host-pathogen interactions, the conference aims to facilitate meaningful discussions and foster collaborations among scientists and researchers worldwide.

Distinguished speakers from around the globe will contribute their expertise and insights, including luminaries such as Prof. Mark A. Holmes (University of Cambridge, UK), Prof. Vicky Avery (Australia), Dr. Catrin Moore (UK), Dr. Greg Basarab (USA), Dr. HagithYonath (Israel) and many other eminent scientists from India.