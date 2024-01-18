10 Best Valuation Platforms for Coin Value Lookup Online

Knowing how much your coins are worth is important for coin collectors and anyone with old coins they want to sell or find the value of. There are many great websites that allow you to look up coin values online for free. These websites have comprehensive coin price guides and easy to use search tools to help you identify and get the value of your coins.

Below are the 10 best platforms for coin value lookup online:

1. Coin Value Checker

Coin Value Checker provides a handy coin value lookup tool alongside a rich educational site for learning about numismatics. Its focus is on US coins and currency, but some world coins are included.

Coin Value Checker’s coin values are derived from respected published resources like PCGS and Coin World. Search for a coin by type, denomination, mintmark, and grade. The prices shown are the middle average value along with price trends and historical data.

For certain coin series, Coin Value Checker supplies charts of mintage figures helpful in determining relative rarities and values between dates and mints. Insightful numismatic articles and an engaging coin collecting basics section make this much more than just a price guide.

2. PCGS CoinFacts

PCGS CoinFacts is considered one of the most authoritative and comprehensive online coin price guides. Its prices are based on actual coin grading and real market values.

PCGS has an extensive database with over 25,000 US and world coins. You can search for a coin by country, denomination, year, mintmark, or certification number. It shows the coin's image, specifications, mintage figures, significant auctions, varieties, links to further research, and price range.

For US coins, CoinFacts provides values for grades ranging from About Good to Mint State 70. For world coins, it gives values for Very Fine to Mint State 63. The price ranges reflect retail values for certified coins traded by dealers.

3. NGC Coin Price Guide

NGC Coin Price Guide is powered by Numismatic Guaranty Corporation, a leading coin grading company. It has accurate and consistent coin values gathered from market research by NGC graders.

The NGC price guide is arranged in an easy to navigate format that begins with selecting the coin’s country. You can then refine your search by category, series, date, and grade. The results show the coin image and Rarity factor along with the price range for the specified grade.

For US coins, values are given for grades from About Good to perfect Mint State 70. For world coins, the range is Very Fine to Mint State 68. NGC provides a handy price comparison feature to see a coin’s value difference across multiple grades.

4. Coin Value Lookup

Coin Value Lookup provides melt values for all circulating US coins dated 1964 and later based on the current base metal commodity prices. It gives copper, nickel, and silver melt values updated daily alongside coin specifications including metal composition and weight.

Coin Value Lookup calculates the intrinsic metal value of a coin if melted down and sold as raw bullion. This gives a baseline for the coin’s worth as metal content. Comparing the melt value versus a coin’s numismatic collector value helps indicate true rarities with value above melt.

Coin Value Lookup also has useful charts and tables to determine quantities of coins needed to reach specified intrinsic metal values. This aids bullion investors in purchasing coins most cost effectively.

5. The Coin Dealer Newsletter (CDN) Greysheet

The CDN Greysheet publishes the most comprehensive pricing for collectible United States coins. Its values are considered the industry benchmark and sourced from dealer wholesale prices for PCGS graded coins.

The Grey sheet’s online database has over 25,000 types, series, and varieties of US coins. Simply select the coin series, denomination, date range, and grade to get wholesale values, retail estimations, and price trends. It offers the most price points from About Good to MS70 across circulated, uncirculated, proof, and special mint sets.

The Grey sheet comes in printed book form focused on certain coin types or online digital subscription. The digital version costs $149 annually but provides the most updated coin prices online.

6. Numista Coin Price Estimator

Numista is a popular online community of coin collectors and experts. Their coin catalog provides specifications, images, discussion forums, and a price estimator for world coins.

Numista has an extensive database of over 100,000 coins across 300 countries throughout history. The price estimator tool lets you search for a coin and grade to see its estimated market value range. The prices are averaged from recent auction results, dealer prices, and community input.

While Numista lacks professional grading price specifics, its price estimator is excellent for valuing average circulated world coins. It also provides price information and data not readily available elsewhere.

7. Coin Value Finder

Coin Value Finder delivers a basic yet handy coin lookup tool covering both US and world coins. The database has over 25,000 coins to search by country, denomination, year, and metal type.

The results display the coin’s image, melt value, and price range in up to 5 commonly encountered grades. The grades range from Very Good to Brilliant Uncirculated for US coins and Fine to Uncirculated for world coins.

Coin Value Finder provides a quick and easy way to identify coins and get a general sense of a coin’s collectible value range relative to its metal content melt value.

8. PCGS Photograde Online

PCGS Photograde helps estimate a coin’s grade and value by comparing it to high resolution images. It has a grading set of over 1000 US and world coins with descriptions of each incremental grade level.

To use Photograde, simply find the page with your coin’s image that most closely matches yours. The page number indicates the grade which you can then lookup on PCGS CoinFacts to see the coin value for that grade.

Photograde is a great visual tool for grading and valuing common coins without professional certification. The online version is free while the mobile app costs $4.99.

9. Coinappraiser

Coinappraiser has a large online coin price guide for instant coin value lookup. It contains over 10,000 US and world coins with values for grades from About Good to MS70.

Coinappraiser’s search allows you to lookup coin values by country, denomination, year, mint, grade, metal type, weight, diameter, and thickness. The results display the coin image, specifications, description, and price range for the selected grade.



You can also get individual coin opinions from Coinappraiser’s experts. For $14 per coin valuation, you submit your coin details and images for professional appraisal and assessment.



10. Coin Help U



Coin Help U focuses solely on US coins providing key date, mintage, and price information. It offers wholesale values for certified PCGS and NGC graded coins from About Good up to MS70 across a wide range of coin types from Colonials to modern issues.



Coin Help U lets you lookup coin prices by category, denomination, date/mintmark, and grade. The results highlight important overdates, doubled dies, and rare varieties. For each coin, a rarity rating from 1 to 10 is shown along with mintage totals to identify valuable key dates.



The site lacks images but provides sufficient specifications and price data for easily identifying better date US coins and determining their approximate collector values.



Conclusion



This covers 10 of the best coin value lookup websites that can help you research, grade, and find prices for both common and rare coins. Most provide free online access to their coin price guides and search tools. The resources range from professionally graded reference pricing to community estimated values and intrinsic metal calculators.

Learning to properly grade and value your coins is key to realizing their true worth. While each site has its own focus and features, using and comparing multiple resources gives the most complete valuation picture. With the benefit of these websites, you can become better informed on your coin’s value whether building a collection or profiting from selling coins.