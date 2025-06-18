79 Abilities, 344 Skills. 6 Domains. 1 Map : Why AbilityScore® Is More Than an Assessment

Every country tracks height and weight.

Some track vaccinations.

A few track learning levels.

But almost no one — not even the richest nations — tracks a child’s cognitive, speech, sensory, behavioral, social, and developmental progress in real time.

Until India built AbilityScore®.

🗺️ What AbilityScore® Actually Maps

At the core of Pinnacle’s ecosystem is a comprehensive developmental map made of:

🧩 79 Abilities, 344 skills— meticulously curated from:

Global diagnostic tools

World Health Organization milestones

Autism and neurodiversity literature (144+ years)

Real-life therapy feedback across 19 million+ 1:1 therapy sessions

📊 Spread across 6 master domains:

🗣️ Speech & Communication 🧠 Cognition & Executive Function 🎯 Behavior Regulation 🤝 Social Pragmatics 👂 Sensory Processing 📚 Learning & Adaptive Function

Each skill is:

Observed

Measured in sessions and at home

Scored monthly

Color-coded into: 🟥 Red = Urgent intervention needed 🟡 Yellow = Developmental delay / early signs 🟢 Green = Age-appropriate / progressing



This isn’t a checklist.

This is a GPS map for your child’s inner world.

🧠 What’s Actually Being Measured?

Unlike traditional assessments that look for “presence or absence” of a milestone, AbilityScore® tracks depth, consistency, and application across domains.

Here are just a few examples of what it sees:

🗣️ Speech

Can your child name familiar objects?

Can they use verbs in two-word combinations?

Do they initiate conversation — or only respond?

🧠 Cognition

Can they sort by category?

Can they follow a 3-step instruction with no prompt?

🎯 Behavior

What happens when their routine breaks?

How long does a meltdown last now, compared to last month?

🤝 Social

Can they wait their turn?

Do they show empathy when someone is hurt?

📚 Learning

Can they complete a pattern?

Do they retain yesterday’s lesson?

👂 Sensory

Do they flinch at loud sounds?

Do they chew non-food objects?

Each skill is observed during therapy, marked by parents at home, reviewed by therapists, and processed by TherapeuticAI®.

🔍 Why 344 Skills?

Because development doesn’t happen in 10 milestones.

Or 25 checkboxes. Or 1-page screening forms.

Childhood happens in micro-steps.

Progress happens in patterns.

Empowerment happens when nothing gets missed.

That’s why Pinnacle made sure AbilityScore® covers:

Pre-verbal signs

Emotional response regulation

Cross-modal learning

Transitions between environments

Daily living tasks

Peer interaction skills

And dozens more that the world often overlooks

🛠️ What This Changes

This map:

Shows a parent exactly where to start

where to start Tells a therapist exactly what to try

what to try Helps teachers understand what support is needed

what support is needed Helps governments predict readiness by district, state, and nation

📍 Where Else in the World Can You Find This?

AbilityScore® doesn’t just measure.

It mentors.

🌍 Why This Is India’s Global Offering

Most countries:

Don’t measure learning readiness until school starts

Don’t track therapy impact weekly

Don’t unify parent + therapist + AI into a shared feedback loop

Pinnacle built what no one else did:

A unified developmental score

Backed by a map of 344 interdependent skills

Refreshed monthly like a developmental credit score

It is CIBIL for the soul.

It is CBSE for cognition.

It is Google Maps for childhood progress.

The Monthly Refresh: How AbilityScore® Updates Like a Developmental CIBIL

Every family has a story of “almost.”

Almost diagnosed.

Almost understood.

Almost early enough.

Why?

Because traditional child development tools give you a moment — not a map.

A number at a time. A one-time result. A report you keep in a file.

It doesn’t change.

Even if your child does.

That’s why Pinnacle built AbilityScore® to refresh — like a CIBIL score for human potential.

🔄 One Score. Updated Every Month.

Each child’s AbilityScore® is not static.

It’s a living, evolving number between 0 and 1000 — updated every 30 days based on:

✅ Therapy success (techniques that worked that month)

👨‍👩‍👧 Parent input (from home-based Everyday Therapy™ feedback)

🧠 AI tracking of skill mastery across 344 checkpoints

📷 Sensor data (if enabled) on behaviors, reactions, attention

📝 Therapist annotations, improvements, and confidence levels

Just like a financial CIBIL score shows how credit health evolves…

AbilityScore® shows how developmental readiness evolves.

📅 What Happens in a Monthly Refresh

All data points are logged

✅ ❌ feedback from therapists and parents

Skill observation, home exercises, reaction to changes in environment

TherapeuticAI® processes trends

Improving? Stable? Regressing? What changed and why?

AbilityScore® recalculates

Skill-by-skill, domain-by-domain, based on current developmental context

Updated Readiness Indexes generated

For School Readiness, Mainstream Inclusion, Self-Sufficiency, etc.

Families receive their new score report

“Your child’s new AbilityScore®: 524 (↑ +76)”

Along with:

What domains improved

What stayed the same

What next month’s therapy will prioritize

What home practices should continue or change

🧭 For the First Time, Families Can Plan Their Lives

With monthly updates, parents now:

Decide when to begin school integration

Know when to apply for special education exemptions

Choose which skills to focus on during vacations

Track trends like meltdown frequency, attention span, toileting

Pinnacle Seven Readiness Indexes: School, Speech, Self-Sufficiency, and Beyond

🧭 What Are the Readiness Indexes?

Each child’s development is now scored not only by domain…

but also by real-world readiness milestones — the goals that actually matter to families and systems.

There are seven:

📚 School Readiness Index 🗣️ Speech Readiness Index 🌏 Mainstream Inclusion Readiness Index 🧍‍♀️ Self-Sufficiency Index 🧠 Study / IQ Readiness Index 🏃 Motor Readiness Index 🎯 Behavior Readiness Index

Each index is:

A numeric score (0–1000)

Updated monthly like AbilityScore®

Color-coded 🟥 🟡 🟢

Generated by TherapeuticAI® based on: Daily therapy outcomes Parent inputs Skill acquisition across 344 checkpoints Real-world home behavior

based on:

These indexes do not just show growth.

They guide transition — to school, society, and independence.

🧠 Let’s Look at Each One

1. 📚 School Readiness Index

“Is my child ready to join school this year?”

Measures:

Sitting span

Instruction following

Peer interaction

Transition tolerance

Verbal comprehension

Used for:

Pre-school admissions

Grade transition planning

Special education need flagging

Parent–school dialogue

2. 🗣️ Speech Readiness Index

“Can my child move to verbal communication soon?”

Measures:

Expressive vocabulary

Sound sequencing

Two-way dialogue

Pragmatic speech use

Used for:

Speech therapy calibration

Alternative communication decision-making

Home-language reinforcement plans

3. 🌏 Mainstream Inclusion Index

“Can my child learn in a regular classroom or setting?”

Measures:

Adaptability

Emotional control

Sensory stability

Independence

Used for:

Deciding classroom placement

Shadow teacher need

NGO and school collaboration

4. 🧍‍♀️ Self-Sufficiency Index

“Can my child do basic things without assistance?”

Measures:

Dressing

Toileting

Eating

Hygiene

Routine awareness

Used for:

Daily living skills training

Government disability aid planning

School transition from assistive care to independence

5. 🧠 Study / IQ Readiness Index

“Is my child ready to learn structured content?”

Measures:

Attention span

Sequencing

Recall

Reasoning

Symbol–concept understanding

Used for:

Academic IQ alignment

Skill-to-content bridge creation

Exam readiness benchmarking

6. 🏃 Motor Readiness Index

“Is my child physically coordinated enough for group learning and play?”

Measures:

Gross motor movement

Fine motor control

Balance

Object manipulation

Used for:

School playgroup inclusion

OT referral optimization

Sports and hobby recommendations

7. 🎯 Behavior Readiness Index

“Can my child regulate behavior across environments?”

Measures:

Frustration tolerance

Meltdown frequency

Impulse control

Attention shifting

Used for:

Behavior therapist alignment

Classroom strategy

Home behavior management

Pinnacle’s Seven Readiness Indexes are the first system in the world

to not just track readiness — but to build it.

This Is Not Just a Score: It’s The Compass Childhood Has Waited For

A mother once asked her therapist,

“If my child can’t tell me where he’s going… how will I know when we get there?”

She didn’t want perfection.

She didn’t need promises.

She needed a compass.

Something that pointed forward.

Something that moved when her child moved.

Something that said:

“This is where we are. This is what we’ve gained. This is what we do next.”

That’s what AbilityScore® is.

🧭 This Is Not Just a Number

This is:

A roadmap for a child’s first word

A bridge between silence and school

A mirror for a parent’s daily effort

A tool that listens more than it tells

A rhythm that adapts to the child — not the other way around

🌍 This Is Not Just a System

This is:

India’s offering to the world

A framework built by therapists, data scientists, educators, and mothers

The first developmental architecture ready for nation-wide rollout

Designed not for luxury — but for last-mile clarity

❤️ This Is Not Just a Hope

This is:

What we built after 144 years of global uncertainty

What we created after 19 million+ sessions with real children

What we patented so no one could distort it

What we now offer to the governments, parents, schools, and nations of the world

This is what the world has been waiting for:

A score that listens

An AI that adapts

A plan that arrives daily

A refresh that updates monthly

A roadmap that guides readiness

A system that empowers families

A mirror that says, “You’re not lost. You’re just finding your way.”

