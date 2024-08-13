Aakash Healthcare sets Guinness World Record for largest digital knee joint care session

In a significant stride toward raising awareness on knee joint care, Aakash Healthcare has achieved a Guinness World Record by conducting the largest digital awareness session on knee joint health. The initiative, led by Dr. Aashish Chaudhry, Managing Director & Head of Orthopedics & Joint Replacement at Aakash Healthcare Super Speciality Hospital, marks a new milestone in healthcare outreach, especially as knee osteoarthritis continues to affect millions across India.

Knee osteoarthritis, a condition historically seen in older adults, is now increasingly diagnosed in individuals in their 40s and 50s, driven by lifestyle changes, obesity, and a lack of physical activity. Aakash Healthcare's groundbreaking digital session, which was streamed on their YouTube channel, not only set a new record but also addressed a critical need for public education on this growing health concern. The session drew an unprecedented number of viewers within 24 hours, reflecting the high level of public interest and engagement.

The 24-hour marathon learning program covered a wide range of topics, including the causes and symptoms of knee arthritis, preventive measures, effective treatments, and the latest medical advancements. Dr. Chaudhry also introduced the "Speed Knee Program," an innovative approach to maintaining joint health, offering new solutions for those at risk.

"Knee joint issues are a growing concern in India, with studies showing that nearly 15% of the population over 50 years of age suffers from knee pain, primarily due to osteoarthritis," Dr. Chaudhry emphasized. "This session is about empowering individuals with the knowledge they need to maintain healthy knees throughout their lives, while also achieving a world record."

The achievement highlights Aakash Healthcare's commitment to preventive care and its leadership in the field of knee health. Dr. Chaudhry noted that awareness is crucial, especially as women, who account for nearly 70% of knee replacement surgeries, are disproportionately affected due to post-menopausal hormonal changes and anatomical differences.

With the demand for knee replacement surgeries surging—around 400,000 procedures are performed annually in India, a number expected to rise by 10-15% each year—there is a substantial economic burden on the healthcare system. Advances in surgical techniques have improved outcomes, making these procedures more accessible, but the overall burden of knee joint problems continues to grow. "Hence, we emphasize prevention more," Dr. Chaudhry stated.

Aakash Healthcare’s achievement not only places them on the global stage but also reinforces the importance of preventive knee joint health. The hospital's dedication to making quality healthcare accessible is evident in this record-setting event and their continuous efforts to advance healthcare excellence.

About Aakash Healthcare

Aakash Healthcare Super Speciality Hospital, based in New Delhi, is a rapidly growing name in the healthcare world. The hospital, which began as a 230-bed super specialty facility, has expanded its footprint internationally with a 50-bed multi-specialty facility in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. Aakash Healthcare has also ventured into tier II Indian cities with the opening of a multi-specialty facility in Agra, focusing on sports medicine, keyhole arthroscopic procedures, robotic joint replacement surgeries, and minimally invasive fracture and spine surgeries.