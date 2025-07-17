An Indian Manifesto: A Vision for Tomorrow’s India offers a bold vision for India’s future.

A handful of business leaders, founders, and entrepreneurs have gone beyond inspiring the world through their businesses alone. They have made a conscious effort to also impact lives by spreading their knowledge, expertise, experiences, and insights through their authored books. This is precisely what Enso Group’s Managing Director, columnist, philanthropist, modern-day entrepreneur and author Vaibhav Maloo did with his latest book “An Indian Manifesto: A Vision for Tomorrow's India.”

After winning hearts with his previous book, The Business of Life: Answers to 101 Tough Questions, he has now presented a bold vision for India’s future in his new book, An Indian Manifesto: A Vision for Tomorrow's India. The latest book release is already drawing national attention, thanks to its incisive take on governance, future-focused policymaking and inclusive development. The book, written by Maloo and with facts by Dhaval Pingulkar, a Business Analyst at Enso Group, has been generating a lot of positive buzz across various platforms and bookstores.

The publication is represented by Anish Chandy of Labyrinth Literary Agency, who has played an essential role in connecting the manuscript to mainstream publishing avenues.

Anish Chandy said, ”Vaibhav’s book is a snappy lens on India. He is well positioned to write this book because he has been overseeing both an old age and new age business in the country.” The book is now being positioned as a potential cornerstone in the literature around India’s evolving nationhood. Going against the conventionalities of popular narratives or policy briefs, An Indian Manifesto stands distinctive. It combines traditional Indian values with modern governance frameworks, offering an inclusive model of national development.

The new book, which is published by Pan Macmillan and distributed by Srishti Publishers, also outlines a roadmap for social equity, citizen engagement and economic resilience, prioritising actionable frameworks. Going beyond being a policy proposal, the book reads as a call to action for every Indian citizen, urging them to actively participate in shaping India's future. It is structured around practical ideas and grounded strategies, suggesting feasible change mechanisms across critical sectors.

"An Indian Manifesto is a collection of thoughts fusing the best of Indian principles with the best practices of governance from the West. A truly wonderful book, it is a great pleasure to be associated with Vaibhav in the journey of taking this book to the masses. The book has been well received by readers and copies are running out of shelves faster than ever in the first few weeks of its release. A must read for anyone interested in polity and governance." said Arup Bose, Managing Partner, Srishti Publishers & Distributors.

An Indian Manifesto: A Vision for Tomorrow's India offers readers and every citizen of India a thoughtful lens on policy design, asking them to redefine their role in the nation's democratic progress.