ANAX Developments, which is one of the known real estate names in Dubai, has now partnered with the popular French fashion and lifestyle brand ELLE. Together, they launched ELLE Residences Dubai Islands. It’s actually their first branded living project in the Middle East. This new plan brings design, fashion and luxury under one roof in one of the most happening cities.

The ANAX-ELLE Deal

This partnership was signed officially in an event where Satish Sanpal, Chairman of ANAX Holding, and François Coruzzi, CEO at ELLE International Licences from Lagardère Group were both present. It’s a smart match—ELLE adds the global brand feel and ANAX brings its strong base in Dubai's market. They aim to create something unique that looks good and feels right.

Journey of Satish Sanpal from Jabalpur

Satish Sanpal Jabalpur’s story is quite inspiring. He was born in Jabalpur, India and started his career from zero. No big family name, no background—just big dreams. After moving to Dubai, he worked hard and now he is one of the successful names in business. Today, he leads ANAX Holding and is the reason why it's reaching new heights. With ELLE Residences, he’s showing how dreams mixed with hard work can change everything.

Mixing Style with Living

The looks and designs of ELLE Residences is being handled by The One Atelier, a creative team who’s done work with big names like Dolce & Gabbana and Fendi. Another team, ARQUINAUT, who started the ELLE home idea, is also working on this. Together, they want to make homes that mix French fashion with the modern vibe of Dubai.

ANAX Brings Local Strength

Led by Satish Sanpal Jabalpur, ANAX Developments has already done many stylish real estate projects. People know their work for its clean design and smart plans. With this project, they are going all out to make something that’s bold, elegant and perfect for Dubai’s modern buyers.

What Makes These Homes Special

The homes in ELLE Residences won’t be just beautiful—they’ll be practical too. They’ll have wellness zones, chill areas, and social spaces. The idea is to create a place that’s peaceful, modern and full of life. It’ll feel like you’re living inside a luxury brand, but still in a home that feels comfy.

ELLE’s New Chapter in UAE

ELLE already proved its success with its first residential project in Miami. Now, with Dubai, they wanna go further. As said by Constance Benqué, CEO of ELLE International, they want to bring more than fashion—they want to bring a lifestyle. This project mixes classy French style with Dubai’s bold energy.

Why Dubai Islands?

This new building will rise at Dubai Islands, a beautiful sea-facing location. It’s gonna have great views, easy access to culture, shopping, and everything Dubai is famous for. You get peace and privacy, but also energy and entertainment nearby. Perfect combo.

Vision Backed by Passion Satish Sanpal Jabalpur has always believed in doing things differently. With this ELLE project, he brings fashion and real estate together in a powerful way. His way of thinking big and working smart shows in every step of this project.

Changing How Dubai Lives

This ANAX-ELLE deal is not just another property launch. It’s the start of something new in how people experience homes in Dubai. ELLE Residences is classy, bold, and made for today’s lifestyle. With Satish Sanpal Jabalpur leading from the front, the project is sure to become a shining name in Dubai's skyline.