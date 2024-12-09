Beyond the Bank: Vijay Arisetty’s Mission to Reinvent Secure Asset Storage

In an era where the pace of life is ever-accelerating, the demand for secure and easily accessible storage for valuables has reached new heights. Traditional safe deposit systems provided by banks and vaults frequently struggle to meet this demand, often hampered by limited availability, stringent hours of operation, and cumbersome processes that can deter even the most determined customers. This is where AURM steps in. Launched in April 2023, the company is redefining asset security by introducing advanced safe deposit lockers directly within gated communities, offering a fresh alternative to conventional solutions.

Vijay Arisetty, the CEO of AURM and a seasoned entrepreneur with military experience, is at the forefront of this innovative venture. In a recent discussion, he highlighted the company’s rapid growth and distinctive offerings, emphasizing a transformative vision that aims to shake up the asset security industry. AURM not only promises convenience and peace of mind but also seeks to change how communities perceive and utilize secure storage solutions. With its forward-thinking approach, AURM is poised to make a significant mark on the landscape of asset security.

Q1: Vijay, can you share the story behind the creation of AURM? What needs were you aiming to address?

A: The idea for AURM was born from a personal experience that highlighted a glaring gap in the system. Despite having the financial means, securing a bank locker felt nearly impossible. The process was marred by long waiting times and inconvenient options, leaving me frustrated. This experience underscored how outdated the asset protection system is in our country.

For many urban Indians, the struggle is all too familiar—bank lockers are not only scarce but also come with restrictive hours and cumbersome access protocols. Meanwhile, home safes pose their own risks, such as theft or damage. It became clear to me that a better solution was urgently needed.

That realization led to AURM—a secure, tech-driven, and community-focused alternative designed to modernize asset protection and address this long-standing problem.

Q2: What differentiates AURM from traditional safe deposit systems?

A: AURM focuses on addressing accessibility, convenience, and security—all of which are lacking in traditional systems. Here’s what makes us unique:

● Proximity: Our lockers are placed within gated communities, eliminating the need for residents to travel far.

● 24/7 Access: Unlike banks, we provide round-the-clock access to lockers.

● It does not need any human intervention. On a press of a button, only your locker is fetched and presented to the user in an automated way. Just like an ATM…it is Any Time Locker (ATL)

● No Bureaucratic Hassle: There are no prerequisites like fixed deposits or lengthy paperwork.

● State-of-the-Art Security: We integrate biometric access, surveillance, and intrusion alarms to ensure maximum safety.

● Insurance Coverage: Every locker comes with coverage of up to ₹25 lakhs, providing an added layer of confidence and trust. First of its kind.

This combination of features ensures that AURM isn’t just a locker service—it’s a lifestyle solution.

Q3: Despite being a young company, AURM has achieved impressive milestones. Could you highlight some of them?

A: Since our launch, AURM has installed 2000 lockers with an astounding subscription rate. This incredible response speaks volumes about the strong demand for our innovative solution. We’re not stopping here; we have exciting growth plans on the horizon:

● 2025: Our goal is to achieve a remarkable cumulative capacity of 500 centers hosting 1,20,000 lockers across Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam.

These milestones aren't just numbers; they represent the trust our customers have placed in us and our commitment to delivering value. We're thrilled about the journey ahead!

Q4: Security is a cornerstone of your offering. Could you elaborate on how AURM ensures trust and safety?

A: Security at AURM is non-negotiable, and we’ve designed our operations with a military-grade approach. Some highlights include:

Panel Design:

● Robust Construction: The panel is composed of multiple layers of high-strength steel, reinforced with concrete for maximum durability.

● Mesh Design: The unique mesh design enhances the panel's strength and resistance to penetration.

Sensor Technology:

● Six-Point Sensor System: Every inch of the strongroom panel is infused with sensors that can detect any intrusion attempts, including sound, vibration, heat, and even termite activity.

● Sound and Vibration Detection: The sensitive sensors can detect even the slightest disturbances, ensuring rapid response to any threats.

Security Performance:

● Intrusion Resistance: The panel's design and construction make it extremely difficult to penetrate, even with advanced tools like gas cutters or drills.

● Time to Breach: The panel's design and security measures significantly increase the time required for a potential intruder to gain access, giving ample time for security response.

● Real time Monitoring: Any detected anomaly triggers immediate alerts to security personnel, law enforcement and to the Quick Reaction Time.

By combining these advanced features, Aurm's strong rooms offer unparalleled security for your valuable possessions.

Q5: What challenges have you faced in introducing AURM to the market?

A: One of our biggest challenges has been educating the market about our innovative approach. Lockers in residential communities are a relatively new concept, and many people instinctively associate lockers with banks. This familiarity gap often makes it difficult for them to immediately recognize the unparalleled convenience and security AURM provides.

To bridge this understanding, we've prioritized building trust through targeted outreach efforts. We’ve partnered with Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), organized interactive community demonstrations, and encouraged happy customers to share their stories. As more individuals experience the benefits firsthand, we’re confident these early hurdles will soon become a thing of the past!

Q6: You’ve had a remarkable entrepreneurial journey. How has your past experience influenced your leadership at AURM?

A: Reflecting on my journey, I can see how profoundly my time in the armed forces shaped my leadership style at AURM. The military instilled in me a deep sense of discipline and strategic thinking—qualities that are essential when steering a business. It taught me to assess situations swiftly, make tough decisions under pressure, and stay focused on the mission, no matter the challenges. These lessons have been invaluable in navigating the dynamic world of entrepreneurship.

Later, my experience at MyGate gave me a firsthand understanding of gated communities—not just their security needs but the importance of building trust and truly listening to residents. That experience opened my eyes to the unique challenges these communities face and the value of creating tailored solutions that genuinely address their concerns.

Together, these experiences—the strategic mindset from the military and the community-focused insights from MyGate—have become the cornerstone of AURM’s customer-first philosophy. At AURM, it’s not just about delivering a service; it’s about deeply caring for our clients, understanding their needs, and balancing exceptional service with operational excellence. These principles guide us daily, shaping how we serve and connect with our community.

Q7: Looking ahead, what does the future hold for AURM?

A: The future for AURM looks incredibly promising, and I couldn’t be more excited about what’s coming! Our goal is to become the top choice for secure storage solutions in urban India.

By 2025, we’re aiming to expand our presence to more cities. We want to build on our network of lockers and make sure every customer has the best experience possible when using our services. We see great potential in taking our concept beyond India, especially in places where gated communities are common. It’s thrilling to think about providing people around the world with reliable storage solutions tailored to their lifestyle.

Ultimately, we want AURM to stand for trust, security, and convenience in protecting what matters most to our customers. We dream of a future where everyone feels confident storing their valuables with us, whether it’s in their own neighborhood or even in international markets. We’re truly passionate about changing how people view storage! It’s an exciting journey ahead, and we can’t wait to bring you along as we grow and innovate!

Vijay Arisetty’s journey stands as a compelling illustration of how personal experiences can serve as a catalyst for transformative solutions within an industry. Through AURM's innovative strategies and a steadfast commitment to customer needs, the company is not just changing the way individuals protect their valuables; it's making a tangible impact one community at a time. As AURM continues to push boundaries, it champions a new era of security that resonates with people everywhere, redefining what it means to safeguard one’s possessions in a rapidly evolving world.