Billionaire Industrialists & Philanthropists Yohan and Michelle Poonawalla of Poonawalla Group Venture into Defence Sector with Strategic Investment in Optimized Solutions Ltd

The investment comes at a significant inflection point for India’s Space & Defence industry, which have been witnessing sustained growth in indigenous production, private-sector participation and exports. India’s defence production reached a record ₹1.78 lakh crore in FY 2025–26, while defence exports touched an all-time high of ₹38,424 crore, with the private sector accounting for ₹17,353 crore, or 45.16%, of exports.

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Commenting on the investment, Yohan Poonawalla, Chairman of Poonawalla Group, said, “India’s defence sector is entering an important phase where indigenous technology, advanced engineering and private enterprise will play an increasingly significant role in building long-term capability. We see significant potential in the company’s capabilities and look forward to supporting its journey as it develops solutions that can contribute to a stronger, more self-reliant and globally competitive Indian defence ecosystem.”

The investment is in line with the Poonawalla Group’s broader approach of identifying businesses that combine innovation, engineering excellence and long-term value creation. With India placing increasing emphasis on indigenous defence production, advanced technology and strategic self-reliance, the investment provides the Group with an opportunity to participate in a sector undergoing significant transformation.

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Sandeep Shah, Founder and Managing Director, Optimized Solutions Ltd, said, ““We are delighted to welcome renowned industrialists Yohan and Michelle Poonawalla as our investors and strategic partners. Their experience in building and scaling businesses, combined with their understanding of Indian industry, brings valuable perspective as we enter our next phase of growth. Their confidence in our technology and vision strengthens our ambition to build Optimized Solutions into a significant player in Sovereign Deeptech. As we enter this next phase, we are expanding our capabilities to build complete satellite platforms in India, marking a significant milestone in our evolution from a strategic electronics company to an integrated deep-tech and space technology organisation. We look forward to leveraging this partnership to deepen our R&D, expand our capabilities and accelerate the development and deployment of next-generation sovereign technologies from India.”

For Yohan and Michelle Poonawalla, the investment extends their longstanding approach of backing businesses and initiatives with potential for industrial, economic and wider societal impact. With Yohan Poonawalla’s business interests spanning engineering, biotech, financial services, real estate, equestrian ventures and automotive heritage, their entry into the defence technology sector represents an expansion into a strategically important area of Indian enterprise.