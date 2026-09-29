Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project hits milestone as first steel bridge launched in Maharashtra

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Bridge fabricated in Tamil Nadu, transported 1,300 km

A notable aspect of the project is the distance between the bridge's fabrication site and its installation location. The steel structure was fabricated at a specialised workshop in Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu, and then transported approximately 1,300 km to Thane on heavy trailers.

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After reaching Maharashtra, the bridge was assembled at the site before being launched over the highway. NHSRCL said the structure demonstrates India's indigenous technical and fabrication capabilities under the Make in India initiative.

First Steel Bridge launched in Maharashtra for Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project.

A 100 m long steel bridge weighing 1405 MT and standing 14 meter high, has been launched over the Mumbai–Nashik Highway in Thane, launched for the project.



The bridge reflects the growing use… pic.twitter.com/a0mDQn34Ti — NHSRCL (@nhsrcl) September 28, 2026

The bridge has also been equipped with a protective painting system and elastomeric bearings. These components are designed to improve durability and help manage vibrations associated with the structure.

ALSO READ: What happens if an earthquake strikes at 320 kmph? How 28 sensors will help stop the Mumbai–Ahmedabad bullet train

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16 of 28 steel bridges completed

The latest installation takes the number of completed steel bridges along the entire Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train corridor to 16 out of the planned 28. Such bridges are being constructed at locations where the high-speed rail corridor needs to cross existing highways, expressways, railway lines and major rivers, particularly where longer spans are required.

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail corridor is a 508-km dedicated high-speed rail line connecting Maharashtra's Mumbai with Ahmedabad in Gujarat. The project is designed to significantly reduce travel time between the two cities once operational.