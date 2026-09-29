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Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project hits milestone as first steel bridge launched in Maharashtra

Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project hits milestone as first steel bridge launched in Maharashtra

The steel structure was fabricated at a specialised workshop in Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu, and then transported approximately 1,300 km to Thane on heavy trailers

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 29, 2026 5:34 PM IST
Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project hits milestone as first steel bridge launched in Maharashtra100-Metre, 1,405-Tonne Bridge Launched in Thane

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train project has reached another construction milestone with the launch of its first steel bridge in Maharashtra. The 100-metre-long structure, weighing 1,405 metric tonnes, was installed over National Highway-3 at Dive-Anjur village in Bhiwandi, Thane district, according to the National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL).

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The bridge was launched on Monday, September 28, during scheduled night traffic blocks on the highway. The structure stands 14 metres high and is 14 metres wide. An automated system was used to pull the completed bridge into position, allowing the installation to be carried out while minimising disruption to highway traffic.

READ THIS: Fast track to glory: Team India boards Japan’s bullet train to Nagoya for Asian Games 2026 quarter-final

Bridge fabricated in Tamil Nadu, transported 1,300 km

A notable aspect of the project is the distance between the bridge's fabrication site and its installation location. The steel structure was fabricated at a specialised workshop in Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu, and then transported approximately 1,300 km to Thane on heavy trailers.

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After reaching Maharashtra, the bridge was assembled at the site before being launched over the highway. NHSRCL said the structure demonstrates India's indigenous technical and fabrication capabilities under the Make in India initiative.

The bridge has also been equipped with a protective painting system and elastomeric bearings. These components are designed to improve durability and help manage vibrations associated with the structure.

ALSO READ: What happens if an earthquake strikes at 320 kmph? How 28 sensors will help stop the Mumbai–Ahmedabad bullet train

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16 of 28 steel bridges completed

The latest installation takes the number of completed steel bridges along the entire Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train corridor to 16 out of the planned 28. Such bridges are being constructed at locations where the high-speed rail corridor needs to cross existing highways, expressways, railway lines and major rivers, particularly where longer spans are required.

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail corridor is a 508-km dedicated high-speed rail line connecting Maharashtra's Mumbai with Ahmedabad in Gujarat. The project is designed to significantly reduce travel time between the two cities once operational.

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Published on: Sep 29, 2026 5:24 PM IST
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