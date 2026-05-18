Breaking Barriers at 30,000 Feet: The Rithika Mohan Story

There is a particular kind of ambition that does not announce itself loudly. It shows up in the systems built behind the scenes, in the governance structures that allow a company to scale without falling apart, and in the quiet insistence of someone who keeps walking into rooms where they are not expected to be.

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Rithika Mohan, Co-Founder and Chief Administration Officer of Garuda Aerospace, is that kind of leader.

Her story is set against the backdrop of one of India's most unexpected industrial upswings. When Garuda Aerospace began scaling, drones in India were still largely a curiosity, toy-like devices for enthusiasts or niche tools for defence specialists. The idea that a homegrown drone company could build operations across agriculture, enterprise, defence, and governance at a national scale, and do it fast, seemed ambitious to the point of being unrealistic. And yet that is exactly what happened. At the centre of that execution story, quietly and methodically, was Rithika.

The Making of an Unlikely Co-Founder

Growing up in Chennai, Rithika was not charting a course through aerospace corridors. The drone industry as it exists today barely existed when she was starting out. But what she brought to Garuda Aerospace was something the sector desperately needed and rarely gets enough credit for: the ability to build operational infrastructure that keeps pace with a company's growth.

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As Garuda Aerospace expanded from a drone manufacturer into something far larger, an integrated drone infrastructure company with DGCA-certified pilot training, Drone-as-a-Service operations, AI-enabled data workflows, and enterprise deployments, the complexity multiplied fast. Fundraising headlines and valuation milestones are what the startup world tends to celebrate. The real work of scaling, building systems that hold, governance frameworks that function under pressure, execution processes that do not break when teams double in size, is rarely the story that gets told.

Rithika built that infrastructure. Her role evolved well beyond administration into the kind of cross-functional operational leadership that determines whether a company can actually deliver on its ambitions or simply talk about them.

Building in a Male-Dominated World

The drone and aerospace sectors sit at an intersection of engineering, aviation, and defence, three industries with among the lowest rates of women in leadership anywhere in the world. Rithika entered that space not as an exception to be noted and moved on from, but as a working leader handling audits, investor expectations, compliance requirements, and operational scale.

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The realities she navigated were not always visible from the outside. Being questioned more aggressively in the same rooms where male colleagues were taken at face value. Needing to establish credibility in conversations where it was not freely extended. Managing the particular pressure that comes from knowing that your visibility also carries responsibility for the next person who looks like you.

She did not step back from any of it. She went further in.

Teams across Garuda Aerospace's departments came to know her through reviews, escalations, and accountability structures she drove with consistency. As the company pushed into complex projects involving government departments, public sector units, and enterprise clients, operational maturity became a competitive necessity. Rithika became associated with delivering it.

Agriculture, Defence and the Scale of It

One of Garuda Aerospace's most meaningful areas of growth has been in Indian agriculture. For decades, farming in India ran on manual labour and methods that had not changed in generations. Drone-based spraying, precision mapping, and rural outreach programmes brought a new layer of efficiency to a sector that employs the largest share of India's working population. Rithika was part of the leadership team aligning execution as these programmes scaled into hundreds of locations, connecting with KVK outreach networks and rural communities that had never seen the technology before.

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At the same time, the company's push into defence, industrial inspections, surveillance, disaster management, and infrastructure monitoring required a completely different kind of operational discipline. These are high-stakes environments with zero tolerance for process failure. Managing the cross-functional demands of that growth, while also navigating public market ambitions and institutional investor scrutiny, placed serious demands on every member of the founding team.

What Representation Actually Means

There is a version of the women-in-leadership conversation that stays comfortable. Inspiring quotes, milestone profiles, carefully framed narratives about balance and perseverance. Rithika's story is more useful than that because it is specific. She is not in a sector known for welcoming women. She is not in a role that was designed with her in mind. She built the role, and she built it while the company was moving fast and the margin for error was small.

The significance of that, for a young woman in a tier-two city watching what is possible in deep-tech India, is not abstract. It is direct. It says that aerospace, drones, defence technology, and industrial infrastructure are not industries reserved for a particular kind of person.

India is at a genuine inflection point in its industrial ambitions. Indigenous manufacturing, defence technology, AI-led infrastructure, and drone ecosystems are all moving from policy aspiration to operational reality. Garuda Aerospace's trajectory mirrors that national momentum. And in the leadership team driving that trajectory is someone who arrived in the sector without a blueprint and built one anyway.

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For Rithika Mohan, the journey is still unfolding. But the chapter already written is one that does not need the softening of retrospect to be remarkable.