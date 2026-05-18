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Internet shutdown risk grows amid West Asia conflict: Must-have apps for Indians

Internet shutdown risk grows amid West Asia conflict: Must-have apps for Indians

Iran may consider imposing controls on subsea communication cables that carry the global internet traffic.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated May 18, 2026 3:01 PM IST
Internet shutdown risk grows amid West Asia conflict: Must-have apps for IndiansFour apps that will run without internet connection, and will help you with basic necessities.

As tensions escalate in West Asia, a hidden internet chokepoint near the Strait of Hormuz is drawing attention as reports suggest that Iran may consider imposing controls on subsea communication cables that carry the global internet traffic. 

This has raised uncertainty around possible internet disruption, and users may want to remain prepared in case connectivity, online payments, cloud services, or messaging apps experience temporary slowdowns or outages. Therefore, we have listed four apps that run without an internet connection and will help with necessities like communication, navigation, and more.

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Must read: Internet the next collateral? Iranian media flags new risk at Hormuz

Emergency-ready apps you should download

Organic Maps (Maps navigation): This is a map and GPS navigation app that does not require an internet connection. The app offers unlimited map downloads, and it also showcases real-world conditions, making it easier to navigate the route. It also offers voice guidance for driving, walking, cycling, and public transit. In addition,It also offer privacy as it does not track users, shows no ads, and has no background data collection.

Briar (Messaging apps): This Android app is best for offline messaging as it just requires Bluetooth, WiFi or Tor connection to send a text. The app connects with nearby contacts without the internet, and it also offers secure features, such as well like end-to-end encryption and local storage. However, it's limited to Android devices.

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Zello ( Walkie-Talkie app): This app converts your smartphone into a walkie-talkie, and it works with low internet connectivity. You can have direct or group conversations, send photos, texts, locations, and even alerts.  The app is also compatible with wearables like earbuds, speaker mics, etc. Zello offers a 14-day free trial, and it offers a monthly subscription app.

PocketPal AI (AI chatbot): This is AI chatbot app that runs without internet connection, allowing you to interact with AI models. The app consists of hundreds of open-source models from HuggingFace. It also offers full control over model parameters such as temperature, context length, and system prompts.

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Published on: May 18, 2026 3:01 PM IST
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