Charles Group, Patel Family Office Sign $1 Billion Real Estate Pact at Global Wealth Conference

In a landmark move aimed at bridging traditional real estate with emerging opportunities in infrastructure, Charles Group, one of India’s fastest-growing diversified conglomerates, signed a $1 billion strategic agreement with the U.S.- based Patel Family Office during the Global Wealth Conference 2025, hosted by the Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute (SWFI) at London’s historic Mansion House.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was formally exchanged in the Egyptian Hall, witnessed by more than 40 global asset allocators, including over 20 sovereign wealth funds (SWFs) representing $5 trillion in capital. The signing took place in the presence of Lord Dominic Johnson of Lainston CBE, Former Minister of Investment, and Rt. Sir Brandon Lewis CBE, Former UK Cabinet

Minister and Board Member, VEON.

The deal marks the first transaction announced at this year’s GWC, a milestone that organizers say signals how sovereign allocators and private capital are aligning around digitally-native, real-world asset (RWA) strategies.

Under the partnership, the firms will co-develop a digital investment platform focused on real estate and infrastructure assets across UK, GCC, India and the SAARC region, with long-term plans to scale globally and explore strategic business investment opportunities in this space. The Technology infrastructure will be provided by a U.S. based company.

“This collaboration opens a new frontier for Indian-origin institutions to lead in the digital revolution,” said Jose Charles Martin, Chairman and Managing Director of Charles Group. “We’re committed to making real-world assets more accessible, transparent, and scalable.”

“This partnership exemplifies how family capital can drive innovation that’s both inclusive and institutional-grade,” added Dipika Patel, Chairwoman of Patel Family Office.

“Real estate is one of the most powerful tools of nation-building,” said Kim Diamond.

The agreement outlines a multi-pronged framework including:

● A pipeline of real estate and hospitality projects in India and other emerging markets

● The development of compliant, cross-border investment opportunities. Regulatory coordination across the UK, GCC, and SAARC jurisdictions

● Tailored access channels for SWFs, family offices, and qualified institutional buyers.

The MoU was commemorated in a group photograph ( from right to left) featuring Lord Dominic Johnson of Lainston CBE (Former Minister of Investment), Rt. Sir Brandon Lewis CBE (Former UK Cabinet Minister and Board Member, VEON), Dipika Patel (Chairwoman of Patel Family Office), Jose Charles Martin (Chairman and Managing Director of Charles Group), Bhupesh Nagarajan (Chairman, Indira Group & Sr. MD, SWFI Middle East), and Kim Diamond.

“This is the kind of initiative we envisioned when we called for London to be the home of trusted digital innovation,” said Sir Brandon Lewis. “A bold step in the right direction.”

“The future of capital is being written here - on-purpose, and on a global stage,” Lord Johnson added.

For Charles Group, the deal marks its formal global debut, signaling a new phase in the firm’s evolution from industrial powerhouse to capital allocator. For the Patel Family Office, it affirms their growing role in shaping infrastructure and real estate investment frameworks.

