Chhattisgarh government is taking giant steps towards making the state the best in every sector

As the Government completes four years of governance, the strong and visionary leadership of Chief Minister, Shri Bhupesh Baghel has galvanised the Government to implement various development schemes and invite global winds of changes that are sure to create a positive environment for investment.

Chhattisgarh is progressing by leaps and bounds: New industrial policy has made it an investment destination.

Chhattisgarh is a land of opportunities with 28 types of minerals, skilled manpower, encouraging industrial policies, and the formation of 6 new districts, 19 subdivisions and 77 new Tehsils that make this state an investment hub. With its inherent strengths, state-of-the-art facilities and ease of doing business, Chhattisgarh attracts entrepreneurs manifold.

In the past four years, the state received investment proposals of more than INR 90,000 crores, capital investment of INR 4126 crores for establishing new units and is ranked third among the states with the lowest unemployment rate.

The Global Investors Meet 2022 – ‘Investgarh Chhattisgarh’ in the capital city Raipur gathered leading investment communities, global companies and business leaders from around the world to Chhattisgarh. The establishment of 2.367 new industrial units and 89,977 cr of industrial development employs a large number of youth.

The state has 42 industrial parks and is developing more in each of its 27 districts. Chhattisgarh is the only state producing tin in India and accounts for approximately 30% of aluminium and steel produced in India. . Production of aluminium, iron and steel, tin, coal, dolomite, diamond, cement, and limestone are the core sectors of the state. Known as the ‘Rice Bowl of India’, rice is the major crop of Chhattisgarh, which also produces maize, cereals, pulses and horticulture produce, such as turmeric, ginger, guava, tomato, pea and cabbage.

With 44% of its geographical area under forest cover, Chhattisgarh is one of the greenest states in India, with varied forest sub-types and more than 200 varieties of medicinal plants. The Chhattisgarh government has recently signed an agreement with Daybest Research Private Ltd for setting up 4500 drones and UAV manufacturing units at an investment of Rs 50.95 crore.

Strengthened Agriculture sector

A large part of the rural population in Chhattisgarh is dependent on agricultural labour i.e., small, marginal or landless farmers. Chief Minister Mr. Bhupesh Baghel has provided special packages and concessions to prioritize agriculture and forest-based industries. ‘Rajiv Gandhi Gramin Bhumihin Krishi Mazdoor Nyay Yojana’ was started in the financial year 2021-22. Todate, 4,66,880 landless agriculture labourers have been provided INR 80.32 crores in the financial year 2022-23. An input assistance of more than 1.5 lakh cr to farmers and economically backward sections is sure to set a new pace of development.

To make farmers debt-free, the Chhattisgarh government has so far distributed interest-free loans of Rs 924 crore to nearly 3.5 lakh farmers, of the state for the upcoming crop season. Under the Godhan Nyay Yojana, Rs 340 crore has been paid to the beneficiaries. Chief Minister, Bhupesh Baghel transferred a sum of INR 5.60 cr into the bank accounts of farmers, cattle-rearing villagers, Gauthan committees and women self-help groups. This is the only scheme in the country where cow dung is procured at the rate of Rs 2 per kg and cow urine at Rs 4 per litre, in the Gauthans of Chhattisgarh state.

In the financial year 2022-23, more than Rs 7,000 crore is likely to be paid to the farmers under the Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana to bring prosperity to the lives of farmers and enhance the agriculture productivity of the state.

Provision of Rs 200 crores for the CHIRAAG Project for nutrition security, improvement in the economic conditions of farmers and generation of additional income.

Krishak Samagra Vikas Yojana to ensure the availability of high-quality certified seeds to the farmers.

Fasal Bima Yojana, National Food Security Mission Scheme, Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana for installation of drip and sprinkler and distribution and dissemination of farm tools.

Strengthened education network

New Benchmark in education has been achieved with 247 Swami Atmanand English Medium schools for modern and free education to 2.52 lakh children. New courses in graduate, post graduate colleges, construction of new buildings, additional classrooms for government colleges and auditorium construction in government colleges. Provision of 2 Crores for UG hostel in Govt. Medical College, Raipur, provision of 1 Crore for UG hostel in Swamy Vivekanand Technical University and 106 new residential hostels for boys in Budget of 50 crores in the financial year 2022-23. INR 1,380 crore has been allocated towards Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan and INR 674 crore for PM-POSHAN.

Affordable and accessible healthcare

Hon’ble Chief Minister Bhupesh Bagel has been consistently working to facilitate effective healthcare and prompt treatment for people in the low-income groups, women and child healthcare. Without a healthy population, no country or state can achieve development.

Chhattisgarh is one of the fastest developing states in the country with various health Insurance models like Rashtriya Swasthya Bima Yojana, Mukhyamantri Swasthya Bima Yojana, Sanjeevani sahayata Kosh, Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana and other schemes to provide quality and affordable health care to its population. Under the ‘Mukhyamantri slum swasthya yojana’ and ‘Dhanwantri medical generic store scheme’, people living in urban slums are getting medicines at an affordable cost through dedicated mobile medical units, free-of-cost health check-ups, medical tests, and treatment.

On the same line, ‘Mukhyamantri Dai-Didi Clinic Yojana’ was started to provide essential healthcare services to girls and women living in slums through MMUs by an all-women staff. Dr. Khoobchand Baghel Swastyha Sahayata Yojana (DKBSSY) provides treatment benefits to all the resident families of State on the basis of Ration cards issued by the State Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Protection department.

The last four years has seen an increase in the number of Primary Health Care centres. Anganwadis have been empowered to act as the primary source of nutrition, health awareness, and other basic services for women, children, and adolescent girls. Malnutrition has been reduced due to ICDS, Mukhya Mantri Bal Sandarbh Yojana, Mukhya Mantri Suposhan Abhiyan , Nava Jatan Program, Mukhya Mantri Poshan Abhiyan schemes. With plummeting Infant Mortality Rate and maternal mortality rate, Chhattisgarh is already looking into a healthier future.

Women and youth empowerment

Chief minister Shri Bhupesh Bagel launched the ‘Kaushalya Maitritva Yojana’ on the occasion of International Women’s Day. This scheme aims to provide financial assistance of Rs 5000 to women beneficiaries on the birth of a second daughter as help for the upbringing and education of the girl child.

Gauthans are being developed into a rural industrial park. Various materials like paint and the production of electricity, vermicompost from cow dung, prepared by the women boost opportunities for them. Rs 13 lakh has been sanctioned to 26 women self-help groups through the Chhattisgarh Mahila Kosh, thus making women financially independent. Loan waiver of INR 12.77 crores to women Self Help Groups with the limit for 1st loan increased from 50,000-1 lakh to 2 lakhs. After successful repayment of 1st loan, a further loan of INR 2 to 4 lakh loans can be obtained. A budget provision of 5.2 crores has been kept for the same.

Chhattisgarh state government has initiated support to local youth for setting up small and cottage industries related to bamboo and wood crafts, metal crafts and other handicrafts by providing basic amenities like improved infrastructure, electricity, and water in industrial parks. A provision of INR 600 crores has been made to meet the needs of this sector. Under the brand ‘Chhattisgarh Herbals’, products produced by Van Dhan Vikas Kendra’s of State Minor Forest Produce Association and Self-Help Groups are available for sale.

Chief Minister Resham Mission entails a Kakoon bank to be setup in Nangur village in Jagdalpur to collect Rally Kakoon. 200 SHGs would be given the collected Rally Kakoon for threading. This would lead to an additional income of INR 6,000 – 7,000 per month for 4000 women of these 200 SHGs.

Tribal sector is fast changing

Committed to protect and conserve the tribal culture and tradition. Chattisgarh Government has declared a public holiday on World Tribal Day, given lakhs of forest rights certificates to adivasis and forest dwellers and procured 65 minor forest produce on support price. Over 96 lakh acres of forest land and its resources have been provided to 4.45 lakh forest dwellers.

Chhattisgarh government is also working to increase education and healthcare facilities in tribal areas of the state with the opening of 300 schools in the area. Manjhi, Baiga, Gunia, Pujari etc., who are worshiping at the shrines of tribals in the scheduled area, including Haat Paharia and Baja Moharia, will be eligible to avail benefits of Rajiv Gandhi Bhumihin Krishi Majdur Nyay Yojana.

New rules drafted under PESA Panchayat (Extension to Scheduled Areas) will allow tribals to take decisions on their own about resources like forest, land and water in Chhattisgarh. The enforcement of these rules will enhance the power of gram sabhas and provide 50% representation to the tribal community in gram sabhas, with 25% being women members.

Autonomy to Gram Panchayats increased as no mines shall be operated in a Gram Panchayat without permission of that Gram Panchayat. Provision of 2 crores for Chhattisgarh Rojgaar Mission to work on the possibilities of creating new jobs for the youth of the state.

Chhattisgarh state has made remarkable improvement in the industrial sector, set new benchmarks in the education field and galvanised the entire government toward development. Chhattisgarh has a rich and vibrant cultural heritage with over 35 big and small colourful tribes spread over the region. The rhythmic folk music, dances and dramas gives character to what the state stands for.

Environment Conservation on priority list

Mineral-based industries have expanded in Chhattisgarh, due to which challenges of air and water pollution has emerged. But Chhattisgarh has met the pollution challenges by increasing forest cover of the state, setting up air quality stations, and implementing micro-action plans in the three major municipal corporations most affected by air pollution - Raipur, Bhilai, and Korba. The state has set up multiple stations to check the water quality in 7 major rivers of the state under its Water Quality Monitoring Program. Recently World Economic Forum appreciated the work done for the Conservation of the Forest of Chhattisgarh. Increasing the forest cover not only protects the environment but promotes economic activities.

The seamless efforts of Hon’ble Bhupesh Baghel lays emphasis on infrastructure development, employment generation and creating new vistas in every sphere of Chhattisgarh.