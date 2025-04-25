Chitkara University earns the prestigious Certificate of International Affiliation from the IRM’s (HQ:UK) India Affiliate

Chitkara University has received the esteemed Certificate of International Affiliation from the Institute of Risk Management’s (IRM) India Affiliate. This affiliation marks a strategic advancement in the University’s mission to build a risk-aware academic environment and nurture future-ready professionals capable of navigating uncertainty across industries. With this recognition, Chitkara University becomes part of IRM’s global network of academic institutions championing risk-intelligent leadership.

Advertisement

IRM, headquartered in the United Kingdom, established in 1986, is the world’s leading certifying body for ERM across 143 countries. IRM is the only body across the globe to award designations in ERM up to Fellowship (i.e. Stage / Level 5).

In an era marked by wars, pandemics, cyber threats, environmental challenges, and shifting regulations, risk management has emerged as a foundational life skill. With IRM’s Global Level 1 ERM examination embedded across its academic offerings, Chitkara will prepare students from all disciplines with the foresight, skills, and global credentials essential in today’s unpredictable world. The course covers more than 300 types of risk — from ESG and financial to geopolitical and operational — equipping students with essential tools for leadership in a complex world. Chitkara’s faculty will also benefit from scholarships for advanced training and certification, helping align curriculum delivery with international best practices.

Advertisement

The University has also earned the license to establish Punjab’s first Global Center of ERM in collaboration with IRM India. The Center will host workshops, simulations, guest lectures, and live projects, fostering collaboration and research. The Center will also provide access to a range of resources through a dedicated risk library.

The formal agreement was signed by Mr. Hersh Shah, CEO of IRM India Affiliate, and Dr. Madhu Chitkara, Pro‑Chancellor of Chitkara University. The signing ceremony was attended by distinguished guests including Ms. Kosha Parekh, Director – Academic Programmes, IRM India Affiliate; Ms. Jyoti Ruparel, IRM Level 5 Fellow and Strategic Advisory Board Member; Mr. Ian Springett, Chief Operating Officer of IRM Global; and Chitkara University’s Vice Chancellor, Dr. Sandhir Sharma, Mr. Kuldeep Rojhe, Dean Academics - Chitkara University Centre for Distance and Online Education and Dr. Gautam Bansal, Dean IPM at Chitkara Business School.

Advertisement

Dr. Madhu Chitkara stated, “Our partnership with IRM is a transformative step in shaping risk-intelligent leaders across academic streams. Embedding global risk management frameworks into our ecosystem enables both students and faculty to make informed decisions and contribute meaningfully to a resilient society.”

Mr. Hersh Shah added, “At IRM, we believe education is the cornerstone of risk resilience. This collaboration with Chitkara University amplifies our mission of preparing India’s next generation with the tools to lead in volatile and complex environments.”

Dr. Sandhir Sharma highlighted, “Incorporating ERM will not only enhance our graduates’ employability but will also drive interdisciplinary research with societal impact. This affiliation significantly strengthens our positioning as a forward-looking, globally benchmarked institution.”

This milestone reflects the shared vision of Chitkara University and IRM to align with India’s National Education Policy by embedding global standards, practical learning, and industry relevance into the core of higher education. Together, they aim to nurture risk-intelligent professionals capable of navigating uncertainty and driving sustainable progress.

Universities can submit their applications for international affiliation to IRM India’s Registrar at registrar@theirmindia.org