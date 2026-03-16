crash.club’s Lab Grown Diamonds: A New Era of Affordable Luxury, the sub-brand from House of C. Krishniah Chetty Group

In a conversation with, Executive Director of the C. Krishniah Chetty Group Mr. Chaitanya V Cotha, we get to know the vision of a modern leader who is changing tradition with innovation. A modern entrepreneur, investor, and mentor, Chaitanya brings fresh purpose to the Group’s 157-year legacy. With crash.club by C. Krishniah Chetty Group, he is reshaping new age luxury. Combining silver and lab-grown diamonds with heritage, style, and sustainability. His leadership goes beyond business. He is proving that luxury can be both beautiful and impactful.

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Step into the future of luxury with our stunning Lab Grown Diamonds. Every diamond in our collection is a testament of modern science. They offer the same quality as mined diamonds. At the same they support sustainable practices. Our collection is not only about jewellery, it’s about beauty and a commitment to a better, ethical world.

Diamonds That Harmonize the Heavens with Their Brilliance

At crash.club our lab grown diamonds tells an exceptional story. A story that has a perfect blend of cosmic wonder and craftsmanship. Each diamond has the touch of stardust. They are crafted through the extraordinary innovation of the Chemical Vapour Deposition (CVD) process. These diamonds are treasures born from the fusion of nature and technology, ready to be cherished for generations.

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The Secret Behind Lab Grown Diamonds: Where Magic Meets Science

Our lab grown diamonds are made through the CVD process. Imagine a tiny diamond seed, made from high-grade carbon, placed in a plasma reactor. Inside this controlled environment with perfect combination of heat, pressure, and a carbon-rich atmosphere makes the perfect place to nurture the seed, letting it grow layer by layer over two weeks. This results in a one-carat diamond.

Modern Diamonds with Infinite Radiance.

One of the best thing about our lab grown diamonds is the stunning collection of colours they offer. We carefully adjust the gas mix to fill diamond with a unique hue. Post-synthesis treatments improves the depth and character of these colours. This results in creation of vibrant gems.

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Our Word Is Our Bond

Transparency is at the core of what we do. Every lab grown diamond is priced perfectly. It ensures you receive value based solely on the carat weight. Our pricing is simple, clear, and straightforward.

What’s the deal with lab grown diamonds?

We are not just following a trend at crash.club. We are leading a revolution. Our lab grown diamonds represent the perfect combination of elegance and luxury. Offering the same brilliance and beauty as mined diamonds.

How are Lab Grown Diamonds made?

We use the Chemical Vapour Deposition (CVD) process. This high-tech method is about growing a diamond layer by layer, starting from a small diamond seed. This results in natural diamonds, giving you the quality you desire without spoiling ethics or sustainability.

Are Lab Grown Diamonds legit?

Yes they are. Lab grown diamonds have the same physical, chemical, properties as natural diamonds. According to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), these diamonds are legally recognized as real diamonds:

"Lab products that have the same optical, physical, and chemical properties as mined diamonds."

The FTC's update in August 2018 broadened the definition of diamonds.

Lab Grown Diamonds vs. Diamond Simulants: Are They the Same?

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No way.

Simulants are fake diamonds, materials like Cubic Zirconia (CZ) or Moissanite are there to mimic diamonds but with different properties. On the other hand lab grown Diamonds, are 100 percent real diamonds.

Mohs Scale Comparison:

Mined and Lab Diamonds: A perfect 10

Moissanite: Close, but not quite, at 9.25

Cubic Zirconia: Falls behind at 8 to 8.5

Can Lab Grown Diamonds be certified?

Yes. Each Lab Grown Diamond from crash.club comes with a certificate from a reputable gemological lab, including our own certification for diamonds 1 carat or more.

How good is the quality?

Quality is our top priority. Our Lab Grown Diamonds are graded using the same strict criteria as mined diamonds, ensuring brilliance, clarity, and sparkle.

Can I exchange my Lab Grown Diamond?

At crash.club, we believe in the future value of our Lab Grown Diamonds. That’s why we offer a upgrade policy. When you’re ready to upgrade, we give you the full value of your current diamond at the prevailing rates. The only requirement is to choose a new diamond that’s at least 50 percent more in value than your original piece, and you’ll be all set.

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For More Info, Please Visit: www.crash.club

