NSE, BSE closed today: Next stock market holiday in May 2026 after Maharashtra Day

Stock market holdiay 2026: The domestic equity benchmarks, BSE and NSE are closed for trading today. Investors get a long weekend as the markets remain entirely shut on Friday, May 1, 2026, to observe Maharashtra Day, followed by the normal market closures on Saturday and Sunday.

While the Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) would be partially closed today. The domestic commodity market would be closed for the morning session, which is from 9 am to 5 pm. However, the MCX would reopen for its evening session starting at 5 pm.

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Even with a holiday-shortened schedule, both major benchmarks managed to end the week on a mildly positive note, with the BSE Sensex edging up 0.3% and the NSE Nifty gaining 0.4% for the week.

However, in the last trading session on Thursday before the long weekend. The Sensex plunged 0.75% to settle at 76,913.50, while Nifty slipped 0.74% to close at 23,997.55.

Next market holiday in May 2026

Looking ahead, the next stock market holiday falls on May 28. On the last Thursday of the month, the markets would take a pause to celebrate Bakri Id. Based on official exchange data, there are a total of 16 stock market holidays scheduled for 2026. With today's Maharashtra Day closure, eight of those scheduled off-days have passed.

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Following the Bakri Id closure later this month, the stock exchanges would halt trading for Muharram on Friday, June 26. With no scheduled breaks in July and August, the next trading pause will be for Ganesh Chaturthi on Monday, September 14.

In October, the markets would be closed for Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti on Friday, October 2, followed by Dussehra on Tuesday, October 20. In November, trading holidays are for Diwali Balipratipada on Tuesday, November 10, and Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev on Tuesday, November 24. The last market holiday of 2026 is scheduled for Christmas on Friday, December 25.

