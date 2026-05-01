Amid demerger, this Vedanta company gets 57% share price target hike 

In another key development for the recently demerged metal and mining major Vedanta, its arm Sterlite Technologies has reported Q4 earnings, which came above estimates. Subsequently, brokerage Nuvama has raised price targets by 57% to Rs 440 against the Rs 280 earlier.

Even as Vedanta Demerger news grabbed headlines, Sterlite Technologies logged the highest ever deal wins with 1.4x QoQ/4.8x YoY uptick. Strong order intake provided the much needed growth visibility.

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With a 'buy' call, Nuvama said Sterlite Technologies (STL) reported better than expected Q4FY26 numbers with revenue at Rs 1440 crore (+14.6% QoQ/+37.0% YoY), above its estimate of Rs 1350 crore.

ALSO READ: Vedanta demerger: Fair value of stock post spin-off; should you hold demerged entities?

Sterlite Technologies (STL) reported net profit of Rs 59 crore in Q4FY26 from Rs 5 crore a year ago, backed by a one-off gain of Rs 31 crore.

Revenue grew 37% year-on-year to Rs 1,441 crore in Q4 from Rs 1,052 crore.

Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA) climbed 56% to Rs 195 crore from Rs 125 crore, while margins expanded to 13.5% from 11.8% in the year-ago period.

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The company's management expects contribution from enterprise and data centre to reach 30% by the end of FY27E against last quarter guidance of 12–18 months.

"We increase FY27E/28E EPS by ~23%/25% factoring in higher growth with improved margins. We value STL at 15x Mar-28E EBITDA, yielding a TP of Rs 440," said Nuvama.

In the previous session, Sterlite Technologies share price fell 2.92% to Rs 295.30 level compared to the previous close of Rs 298.05. Sterlite Technologies share price has gained 177% in three months and risen 188% in 2026. The stock has clocked multibagger returns of 376% in year and gained 146% in three years.The stock trades near its 52 week high of Rs 299.15 reached on April 29, 2026.

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Sterlite Technologies is a global leader in end-to-end digital network solutions, specializing in optical fiber, cable manufacturing, and network deployment.