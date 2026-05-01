Commercial cylinder rates hiked by ₹993 in Delhi; domestic LPG, petrol, diesel remain unchanged

Prices of 19-kg commercial LPG cylinders have been increased by ₹993 from Friday, taking the price of one cylinder to ₹3,071.50 in Delhi, according to sources. There has been no change in the price of domestic LPG cylinders.

Aviation turbine fuel prices for domestic airlines also remained unchanged on Friday, with state-owned oil companies deciding to absorb the rise in global fuel prices to protect airlines and consumers, IndianOil said. Retail prices of petrol, diesel and domestic LPG cylinders were also kept steady, shielding consumers from volatility in international markets.

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In a statement, Indian Oil Corporation said there had been no rate revision in key fuels affecting the general public. It said ATF prices are revised on the first day of every month based on input costs. While rates for domestic airlines were left unchanged, prices for international carriers were increased.

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IOC said retail prices of petrol and diesel remained unchanged for consumers, who account for nearly 90 per cent of total consumption. It also said prices of domestic LPG, or 14.2-kg cylinders, for about 33 crore consumers had not been altered. Prices of kerosene supplied under the public distribution system also remained unchanged.

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According to the company, around 80 per cent of petroleum products have seen no change in prices, ensuring stability for most consumers. It said price revisions were limited to select industrial segments, which account for a relatively small share of consumption and are subject to routine monthly adjustments linked to global benchmarks.

IOC said prices of bulk and commercial LPG cylinders, which account for less than 1 per cent of total consumption, have been revised. It added that bulk diesel and ATF for international airline operations had also been increased, without giving further details. At the same time, nearly 4 per cent of petroleum products saw a price decrease, reflecting changes in global markets.

In overall terms, IOC said about 80 per cent of products saw no change, 4 per cent recorded a decrease, and 16 per cent, largely industrial fuels, registered a price increase. The company said the steps reflected a calibrated approach by oil marketing companies to align with global trends while protecting domestic consumers and maintaining economic stability.