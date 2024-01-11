Culinary Odyssey: Unveiling the Vision behind 'The House Party by Savar'

Embark on a culinary odyssey as we explore the narrative behind "The House Party by Savar." Uncover the passion and strategic prowess of the founder Savar Malhotra, who, inspired by a rich legacy in the culinary world, has redefined luxury catering. From crafting exclusive gourmet experiences for smaller groups to navigating the dynamic landscape of the catering industry, this exploration unveils the visionary journey that shapes the brand's identity.

1 What inspired you to venture into the food catering business, founding "The House Party by Savar"?

I was inspired to enter the food catering business because of my passion for bringing people together through exceptional culinary experiences, as a third generation restaurateur I have always seen the pleasure my father gets when his food brings a smile at the clients face and have been everyone motivated to do the same.

When you think of catering you think of weddings and big functions. Nobody thinks of luxury catering for 10 people that lead to the creation of "The House Party by Savar." A compete customizable experience.

2 Can you share insights into your vision for making exclusive gourmet spreads accessible and affordable for smaller groups of people?

My vision is to democratise gourmet spreads, making them accessible and affordable for smaller groups. I believe everyone deserves a taste of luxury, and my goal is to redefine exclusivity in catering.

3 How has your educational background, having completed Hotel Management from Les Roches, Switzerland, contributed to his success in the catering industry?

Completing Hotel Management from Les Roches, Switzerland, has been pivotal in my catering success, providing a solid foundation in hospitality and culinary arts. Along with this les roches taught us how to reverse engineer a business keeping the financials in mind. And the importance of profit as that's the only reason for a sustainable business.

4 What key experiences did you gain while working with brands like Maurya, Mandarin, that shaped your approach to The House Party by Savar?

Working with brands like Maurya and Mandarin imparted invaluable experiences that shaped my approach at The House Party by Savar, emphasising quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction.

5 What motivated you to choose Delhi-NCR as the initial operational area for The House Party by Savar, and what factors led to the decision to expand to Mumbai?

Delhi-NCR was chosen as the initial area due to its vibrant culture, and as I am born and brought up here. and Mumbai was a strategic expansion, driven by its diverse culinary scene and growing demand for premium catering services. Also we believe Mumbai will have a lot of challenges and if we can overcome them our expansion pan India will be quicker as there is a lot to learn from Mumbai.

6 How do you plan to keep "The House Party by Savar" innovative and distinct in a competitive market?

To stay innovative and distinct, I plan to continually explore new culinary trends, offer personalised experiences, and maintain a commitment to excellence in both service and cuisine. We are one of the few caterers that change our complete setup every few months.

7 What challenges have you faced in establishing and growing The House Party by Savar, and how have you overcome them?

Challenges in establishing and growing The House Party by Savar included market competition and operational logistics, especially manpower we overcome through strategic planning, adapting to feedback, and maintaining a resilient mindset along with great incentives for our team members.

8 Are there any upcoming trends or changes in the catering industry that you anticipate and plan to leverage for the benefit of his brand?

Anticipating trends, I aim to leverage sustainability, technology, and evolving dietary preferences to stay ahead in the catering industry.

9 How have you personally evolved as an entrepreneur and leader since the inception of The House Party by Savar?

Personally evolving as an entrepreneur, I've learned to adapt, delegate effectively, and lead with vision, fostering both personal and professional growth since the inception of The House Party by Savar.



