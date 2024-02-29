Demystifying stock trading: A beginner's guide with MintCFD

Stock trading journey can be both exhilarating and challenging, for both beginners and professionals. Mastering this financial landscape requires keen observation and comprehension of the fundamental concepts and techniques.

One of the major aspects to consider is finding the possibilities available for stock trading in India. Let’s unravel the basics, while we introduce MintCFD, an online trading platform that amplifies your profit potential through various features and benefits.

What is Stock Trading?

Stock trading as a process entails the purchase and sale of stocks. The profit is determined by the difference between the buying and selling prices.

If the sell price is higher than the buy price, you get a profit.

You buy a stock for Rs. 1000.

Its value increases to Rs. 1200.

You sell the stock & you get a profit of Rs. 200.

Everything depends on the price of a stock. If it increases, you gain. Or else, you lose the capital. Here is the problem with this traditional method of trading: How can we expect all the stocks to grow? How long should we wait for the stock to grow and reap the profit? What if the market crashes and there is no potential stock to invest in?

Introducing MintCFD Stock Trading: What’s New?

On MintCFD, even if the price value of the stock decreases, you will get a profit. In the form of CFDs (Contract for Differences), you can speculate whether the stock will increase in value or decrease in value. If your speculation is right, you get your profit. On both these occasions, you don’t need to own the asset.

Two Options for Stock Trading on MintCFD – Long & Short

Long: You buy a stock. Its value increases. You sell it at that time. Get your profit.

Short: Start by selling a stock. Its value decreases even further. You buy it at that time. Get your profit.

How to get profit even when the stock value decreases?

Here is the step-by-step approach to new-age stock trading on MintCFD.

Register with MintCFD. Deposit the amount of your choice. (Min. Deposit is Rs. 500) Directly, you can sell a stock by paying the current price. Assume, you sell it for Rs. 1200. You can buy the same stock at a specified time in the future. Assume, you buy it for Rs. 1000. The price difference of Rs. 200 is your profit.

The trade ends here. You don’t need to do anything more. It’s simple, smooth and seamless. You can withdraw your profit directly to your bank account.

Benefits of Trading Stocks on MintCFD

In the traditional trading mode, there is no option to gain profits when the stock value decreases. But on MintCFD, you hold that power of possibilities. Along with that, there are other key benefits to take into consideration:

- Zero Brokerage Charges

- No Documentation

- 5% Welcome Bonus

- Access to Indian & US Market

- 100x Leverage

- 24x7 Customer Support

- Chance to diversify your Portfolio with other assets

Understanding Leverage for Stock Trading on MintCFD

Assume that you have Rs. 1000 for trading. You can only buy stocks worth Rs. 1000.

However, by using 100x Leverage on MintCFD, you can trade with 1 lakh.

If you deposit Rs. 1000, MintCFD will hand over the 100x Leverage. Your capital (1000) x 100 = 1 Lakh. With that 1 Lakh, you can buy or sell 1 lakh worth of stocks.

The leverage can’t be withdrawn, but you can withdraw all the profits you gained through the leverage.

How to get started with this Advanced Stock Trading?

As you embark on your stock trading journey, choosing the right platform and the right approach plays a significant role.

MintCFD stands as a premier online trading platform with seamless registration and faster withdrawal process. MintCFD also offers other trading options: Forex, Indices, Commodities, and Cryptocurrencies, along with Stocks. Through MintCFD risk management tools, you can pre-set a limit for buying or selling an asset, to cut down your losses.

