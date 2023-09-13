Embark on unforgettable journeys with Away&Co: Where extraordinary experiences await

In a world where travel has become more accessible than ever, the pursuit of truly unique and life-altering experiences is what sets a journey apart. Away&Co, a beacon in the realm of bespoke travel, has mastered the art of curating one-of-a-kind adventures that leave an indelible mark on the souls of explorers. With a dedication to cultural immersion and insider access, Away&Co transcends the conventional, offering discerning travelers a gateway to the extraordinary.

Imagine wandering through the Vatican after hours, guided by the whispers of history echoing off the walls. Picture yourself in the heart of Europe, sipping wine at private vineyards known only to a select few. Envision gazing upon Rio de Janeiro's iconic Christ the Redeemer statue in solitary splendor. These are the moments Away&Co specializes in, elevating travel from mere sightseeing to transformative encounters.

But it doesn't stop there. Away&Co crafts journeys that invite you into the Pyramids of Giza with an Egyptologist as your guide, lets you participate in fourth-generation oyster farming in France, and dines with a Geisha in Kyoto for an unparalleled Michelin experience. These are not off-the-shelf trips; they are meticulously tailored to bring your individual travel dreams to life.

Discovering these hidden gems and exclusive experiences is no ordinary feat. Away&Co operates as a purveyor of fine experiences, enriched by over four decades of fostering invaluable global

relationships. These connections open doors to opportunities that remain sealed for most, ensuring that every journey under the banner of Away&Co is woven with threads of exclusivity and wonder.

As a proud member of the Creative Travel family of brands, Away&Co inherits a legacy that spans luxury travel since 1977. This pedigree guides the brand's focus on the higher end of the market, aiming not to be the biggest but to be the best. Away&Co marries its pursuit of excellence with Creative Travel’s core values, presenting a synergy that shapes unforgettable journeys rooted in trust, integrity, curiosity, and accountability.

The travel industry's recent challenges have been formidable, yet Away&Co has emerged stronger than ever. Fueled by a commitment to experiential journeys, the brand's emphasis has shifted from being a travel company to being a purveyor of life-altering moments. Every trip is designed with an extraordinary level of personalization and involvement, ensuring that the experience remains the focal point, even in times of uncertainty.

Away&Co also introduced 'Away Exotics,' a collection of unparalleled travel experiences designed to transcend the ordinary. The initial offerings included trips to the iconic Rio Carnival and to Jordan & Israel, meticulously curated for small and intimate groups, ensuring highly immersive experiences and lasting connections. These special journeys provided the chance to explore destinations alongside like-minded individuals, resulting in unforgettable memories. Ruchi Kohli, Chief of The Experience at Away&Co, explained that the series is kicking off with an immersive Rio Carnival trip and an unprecedented journey to Jordan and Israel, with plans for more exclusive experiences in the future.

Away&Co believes in the power of travel to positively impact the world. Through their "Away For Good" pillar, the brand exemplifies its dedication to sustainability, cultural sensitivity, and community engagement. Operating under the tenets of mindful tourism, they strive to preserve natural and cultural heritage for future generations. As a first signatory in India to the Glasgow Declaration on Climate Action in Tourism by the United Nations, and subject to audit by leading responsible travel certification programs, Away&Co stands resolute in their commitment to responsible exploration. The brand also offeres other unique pillars, including 'Away to Authentic Stays,' 'Away to Immerse,' 'Away to Local Dining,' and 'Away to Be Responsible,' all contributing to exceptional travel. The brand intends to unveil over six additional extraordinary experiences in the coming months, each crafted to provide travelers with unforgettable journeys that surpassed conventional travel boundaries.

The power of Away&Co's transformative journeys can be found in the words of its clients. Lloyd Mathias, who traversed the wonders of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan, says, “Thank you for planning and conducting our trip to Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan. It was truly a wonderful experience and was planned and executed exceedingly well. We deeply value your attention to detail in planning this trip with such dedication.”

Another traveler, Gopika Chowfla, enriched by the carefully curated experiences in Namibia, underscores the company’s impeccable organization and facilities.

Away&Co beckons adventurers to embark on journeys that transcend the ordinary, transcending time and space to create memories that will last a lifetime. By blending profound cultural engagement with rarefied access, and weaving a commitment to sustainability into every expedition, Away&Co stands as a testament to the art of travel—the art of discovery, transformation, and connection.