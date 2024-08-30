Embracing the Future: Insights from Business Today and Rockwell Automation Roundtable on Future of Smart Manufacturing in Life Sciences

In an era where smart manufacturing is becoming increasingly crucial, the life sciences sector finds itself at a critical juncture. A recent Business Today and Rockwell Automation roundtable on Future of Smart Manufacturing in Life Sciences, in conversation with Siddharth Zarabi, Managing Editor of Business Today TV, brought together industry leaders to discuss the challenges and opportunities in adopting digital technologies within the life sciences sector. The roundtable discussion, featuring experts from various domains of the life sciences industry, highlighted the immense potential of digital transformation while acknowledging the unique hurdles faced by pharmaceutical and biotech companies.

Dilip Sawhney, Managing Director of Rockwell Automation India, set the tone by emphasising India's position as a global powerhouse in generic pharmaceuticals. He said that while the life sciences sector is a source of national pride, it faces increasing competitive pressures, necessitating a shift towards digital transformation. However, Dilip stressed that digitalization should be viewed not as an end in itself, but as a means to enhance business success and address complex challenges, including potential future pandemics. He highlighted the challenging opportunity facing the life sciences sector: meeting the growing healthcare demands of an ageing population while simultaneously improving quality of life through innovation.

The discussion revealed a consensus that while the life sciences industry acknowledges the importance of digitalization, it often lags other sectors in adopting new practices. Sagar Sheth, Vice President of Projects at Indoco Remedies, highlighted how automation is crucial for maintaining regulatory compliance and minimising operational errors. Meanwhile, Mihir Mehta from Praj High Purity pointed out the vast potential for growth in AI adoption within the life sciences sector, which currently utilises only a fraction of the technology's capabilities compared to other industries.

A key challenge identified was the need to integrate various processes - online, offline and laboratory - onto a single platform for true smart manufacturing. This integration would provide higher visibility across operations and enable faster, data-driven decision-making. However, as P. Surendra Kumar, Executive Vice President – Operations, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals noted, there are significant hurdles in implementation, including the need for user-friendly interfaces and the time-consuming nature of validation processes in the pharmaceutical industry.

The human factor emerged as a critical component in the digital transformation journey. Girish Kottapalli, Vice President of Operations at Laurus Lab, emphasised that while machines are becoming increasingly smart, the role of human operators remains crucial. The discussion highlighted the need for simplified, user-friendly technologies that can be easily adopted by workers with varying levels of technical expertise.

Sandeep Rathi, CEO of Sierra Instrumentation and Control, brought attention to the advantages of emerging technologies like 5G and advanced sensing capabilities. He stressed the importance of creating user-friendly interfaces that allow operators to access critical information with minimal clicks, comparing it to the intuitive design of smartphone apps.

The roundtable also addressed the cost-benefit analysis of implementing automation and control systems. While initial investments may seem high, the long-term benefits in terms of safety, quality assurance, and regulatory compliance far outweigh the costs. This is particularly crucial in the API (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient) sector, where safety and quality are paramount.

An interesting point raised by Monish Godbole, Managing Director, Machinfabrik Industries was the need to develop cost-effective automation solutions for the middle segment of the Indian life sciences market. This approach would help bridge the gap between high-end manufacturers and smaller companies, ensuring broader adoption of digital technologies across the industry.

The discussion also touched upon the impact of digital transformation on audits, sustainability efforts, and overall operational efficiency. Participants noted that digitalization could significantly reduce audit times, enhance energy management, and provide better visibility into various aspects of pharmaceutical operations.

A crucial insight came from Prashant Kavale, Associate Director, Klimapharm Technologies, who pointed out the need for greater collaboration between India's two major export industries: pharmaceuticals and IT. He suggested that leveraging the expertise of Indian IT companies could accelerate digital adoption in the pharmaceutical sector, similar to what has been achieved in Western markets.

The roundtable concluded with a call for deliberate action in adopting new technologies. Participants agreed that while the industry is still in the experimentation stage with many digital technologies, focusing on solving real, pressing problems faced by shop floor users could lead to greater credibility and adoption.

This Business Today and Rockwell Automation roundtable on Future of Smart Manufacturing in Life Sciences served as a pivotal platform for industry leaders to share insights, challenges, and potential solutions in the journey towards smart manufacturing in life sciences. As the sector continues to evolve, the integration of digital technologies, coupled with a focus on human factors and sustainability, will be key to maintaining India's position as a global leader in pharmaceutical manufacturing.

You can watch the interaction here: