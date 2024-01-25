Empowering Youth Beyond Textbooks: Finbits India through its CSR Leads the Charge in Financial Literacy

Since childhood, every Indian kid has been forced to get an education as it is an essential part of our lives and helps us build a better career, but it was never clear what type of education was necessary. Even after ages, people do not know the real meaning of education as it is not limited to what one gets from school textbooks but is more than that, such as financial education and mental health education.

To clear the dust from youths' minds about financial literacy, Finbits India is one such company bridging the gap between financial literacy and youth.

As one of the leaders in the industry, Finbits India is educating youth with the motto of “Making Young India Financially Literate” about finance and serving quality services to their major clients, including many renowned stock broking firms. They provide various services such as content creation to keep up with the timely trends, Search Engine Marketing (SEM), to boost their online presence, website designing for a better representation of the brand in the market, graphic designing to engage the audience with captivating designs and many more such as podcast, performance marketing etc.

Finbits India has reached approximately seven figures in revenue by also providing exceptional client services, including consulting, and app development at its peak, the company had a team strength of 60+ people as their backbone who were making things possible with their expertise in the related field.

Finbits India was launched on May 10th, 2020, and has been incubated at “Atal Incubation Mission” under the NITI Aayog scheme along with the prestigious awards at “Start-up India.” Whereas Finbits Foundation, a CSR initiative of the parent company, founded a couple of years later, gets its funds from its parent company. The parent company donates a share of 10% of the total revenue to Finbits Foundation as Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), intending to assist and educate youth about finance.

The foundation has completed more than 18 sessions on financial literacy and has already been launched in more than 7 cities, such as Dhanbad, Patiala, Pune and other tier 1/2 cities. They have collaborated with many Asset Management Companies (AMCs) and other imminent educational institutions, including Delhi University, Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani and Thapar Institute and many more. The student and teacher modules that are created for distribution are also vetted by industry experts and examined by a SEBI-certified Research Investment Advisor (RIA), which provides creditworthy knowledge to the audience.

The Co-Founder & CEO of Finbits India, Mr. Ishaan Shetty, shared his views on how he started Finbits India and why financial literacy is essential among youth by saying, "The journey of Finbits India began with a simple yet profound idea to empower the youth with financial literacy. I was 20 when I recognised the void in traditional education. After that, my team and I embarked on a mission to provide knowledge beyond textbooks. Today, as we stand at the forefront of the industry, our commitment remains unwavering.”

He further mentioned, “Education should not just fill minds; it should fuel lives. Financial literacy is the catalyst for a generation empowered to navigate the complexities of the modern world and shape a prosperous future. At Finbits, we believe in turning aspirations into achievements through the power of knowledge and want to tick one pincode at a time. The central team, ground teams, partner NGOs, and educational institutions all played a crucial role in achieving the Foundation's significant progress. We plan to grow at a double-digit CAGR for FinBits India and also aim to hit 25+ cities with strong collaboration by FY25 for the Foundation”

Finbits India through its end-to-end services to the top stock broking firms has helped them acquire customers by converting protects to clients by their own strategies. Finbits Foundation on the other hand has become a beacon of financial education, by bridging the gap between traditional academic learning and key aspects of life that often need to be addressed. Finbits India as a group company has not only achieved remarkable success in the industry but also contributed significantly to youth empowerment.