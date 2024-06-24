Explore the best collection of electric geysers in 2024

We often think about geysers when winters come around. These appliances offer hot water on demand, allowing us to savour hot water baths. However, water heaters are multifaceted and can be just as useful throughout the year. From cleaning greasy and oily utensils to removing stubborn stains from clothes, the hot water provided by geysers can simplify household chores.

Furthermore, finding the right water heater can make a significant difference. Blending convenience and comfort, electric geysers are chic appliances that improve our everyday lives. The latest electric water heaters have set new standards for innovation, efficiency, and performance. Moreover, you can bid farewell to skyrocketing utility bills by bringing home an energy-efficient geyser from a top brand.

Top-selling electric geysers in 2024

Usha 10 L Storage Water Geyser White (SWH AQUERRA 10L WHITE)

This Usha storage water heater comes with a 5 Star rating, providing up to 20% more heating and maximum energy savings. The glassline coating on the heating element prolongs its lifespan, while the high-grade superior PUF insulation ensures minimum heat loss while improving the appliance’s energy efficiency.

Racold Andris Slim 20 Litres Horizontal 4 Star Water Heater (White)

Designed for modern bathrooms, this Racold geyser looks chic and elegant. The temperature regulation knob lets you regulate the heating of the water, providing greater control. The uniquely designed titanium steel with titanium enamel coating lends the tank enhanced intensity and durability, prolonging its shelf life.

Havells Adonia I 5S 15 L Ivory Water Geyser (GHWCAITIV015)

The Incoloy 800 glass-coated heating element used in this water heater offers superior heating performance, along with resistance to oxidation at high temperatures. Thus, this geyser delivers highly efficient performance while remaining durable for many years. The appliance also comes with IPX4 technology to protect the electrical components from water splashes.

Haier 15 L Storage Water Geyser White (ES15H-E1)

This Haier geyser runs on RSC technology and boasts a circular round structure in the inlet tube to ensure a consistent hot water flow, delivering unrivalled comfort and convenience. Moreover, the TTS technology, which uses twin sensors in a bi-capillary type thermostat, safeguards the tank from overheating by automatically cutting off heating after the water reaches the desired temperature.

Bajaj Compagno 15 L Water Heater (White and Blue)

The Swirl Flow technology of this water heater provides 20% more hot water, resulting in enhanced convenience. Its child safety feature ensures that the cut-off temperature is marked at 50 degrees Celsius, protecting children from accidental hazards. The Titanium Glass-lined tank with an efficient copper heating element extends the appliance’s lifespan while ensuring optimal performance.

Features to look for while buying a new geyser

Contrary to what one might think, purchasing a new geyser isn’t as straightforward. Considering these appliances will adorn your bathrooms and kitchens for at least a few years, you must consider several factors in addition to their design and size.

Let us untangle the web of confusion by highlighting the factors you must consider while buying a new geyser.

Capacity : You wouldn’t want a large, bulky geyser that looks out of place in your bathroom. At the same time, purchasing a water heater that doesn’t provide adequate hot water defeats the purpose of investing in one. You must choose between an instant and storage geyser after considering your household’s requirements. Do you require a substantial amount of hot water? How many individuals live in your household? These are some of the questions you must answer before finalising the water heater’s capacity.

: You wouldn’t want a large, bulky geyser that looks out of place in your bathroom. At the same time, purchasing a water heater that doesn’t provide adequate hot water defeats the purpose of investing in one. You must choose between an instant and storage geyser after considering your household’s requirements. Do you require a substantial amount of hot water? How many individuals live in your household? These are some of the questions you must answer before finalising the water heater’s capacity. Geyser shape : Some believe water heaters should remain inconspicuous in bathrooms and kitchens. On the other hand, the latest electric geysers come in captivating designs and can elevate your bathroom’s aesthetics. Regardless of the school of thought you subscribe to, while choosing the appliance’s shape, you must ensure it fits in seamlessly. Horizontal geysers are perfect for bathrooms with low ceilings, while vertical geysers are suited for modern bathrooms that require elegant appliances.

: Some believe water heaters should remain inconspicuous in bathrooms and kitchens. On the other hand, the latest electric geysers come in captivating designs and can elevate your bathroom’s aesthetics. Regardless of the school of thought you subscribe to, while choosing the appliance’s shape, you must ensure it fits in seamlessly. Horizontal geysers are perfect for bathrooms with low ceilings, while vertical geysers are suited for modern bathrooms that require elegant appliances. Wattage : Another factor you must carefully consider is the appliance’s wattage. Instant heaters have a high wattage (around 4.5–5kW) to heat water quickly. Meanwhile, storage heaters have a wattage of around 2–2.5kW. Instant water heaters are also extremely energy-efficient as they only heat the water when necessary.

: Another factor you must carefully consider is the appliance’s wattage. Instant heaters have a high wattage (around 4.5–5kW) to heat water quickly. Meanwhile, storage heaters have a wattage of around 2–2.5kW. Instant water heaters are also extremely energy-efficient as they only heat the water when necessary. Water type : Depending on the water type in your area, you must choose a water heater that can effectively function for long periods. This is because hard water, which has a high concentration of calcium and magnesium salts, can weaken the water tank through scaling. This eventually leads to corrosion, which reduces the efficiency and lifespan of your appliance. Thus, if you get hard water, you must choose an appliance with corrosion-resistant water tanks and water softeners.

: Depending on the water type in your area, you must choose a water heater that can effectively function for long periods. This is because hard water, which has a high concentration of calcium and magnesium salts, can weaken the water tank through scaling. This eventually leads to corrosion, which reduces the efficiency and lifespan of your appliance. Thus, if you get hard water, you must choose an appliance with corrosion-resistant water tanks and water softeners. Features: Last but not least, you must select a geyser that has the latest features and technology. For example, Haier geysers come with various safety measures, a super enamel tank with titanium coating, and advanced technologies like U-turn Flow. Furthermore, if you live in a high-rise building, you must ensure the maximum operating pressure is 8 bar. Another aspect to consider is the BEE rating of the appliance, which highlights how energy-efficient the appliance is.

