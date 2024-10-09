Feasting on Cuisine that is Irresistibly Milanese

Milan – the fashion capital – also hides a gourmet secret, its culinary culture is nothing short of haute cuisine. From historic trattorias to modern-day eateries, Milan offers a tantalising food scene that every discerning palate will fall in love with. Thanks to Lufthansa’s Milan Insider campaign, led by influencer Tanya Khanijow and local guides Matteo Villa and Livio Cesareo, visitors can now experience the city’s hidden culinary gems like never before.

In true Italian style, let’s dive into a mouth-watering food journey through Milan – where tradition meets innovation, and every bite feels like an indulgence.

The Day Begins at Marchesi 1824

Tanya’s culinary adventure kicks off at Marchesi 1824, one of Milan’s oldest and most iconic cafés. This legendary establishment, which recently celebrated 200 years, is a must-visit. Imagine starting your day surrounded by the irresistible aroma of fresh espresso and delicate pastries. From chocolate and coffee to vanilla and marron glacé, Marchesi’s treats reflect its long-standing tradition of excellence.

“The ambience is just out of this world! It’s like stepping into a time capsule of Milanese elegance,” Tanya gushed. Indeed, enjoying breakfast here is not just about the food but soaking in the rich heritage of Milan’s café culture.

Pizza, but Make it Zero Km

After a morning spent soaking in Milan’s high fashion scene, it was time for lunch, and where better than Da Zero? Known for their “zero flour, zero km” philosophy, this pizzeria sources all ingredients fresh and locally, giving you a slice that’s as Milanese as it gets. Imagine biting into a perfectly baked pizza, topped with fresh tomatoes, fragrant basil, and creamy mozzarella – every mouthful is a celebration of Italy’s simple yet flavourful cuisine.

“The beauty of Da Zero is its philosophy. It’s all about authenticity, and you can taste the difference,” Tanya noted. This humble neighbourhood spot is a hidden gem, known to locals for its genuine take on Milanese pizza.

Old Meets New: Traditional Milanese Dishes

No trip to Milan is complete without tasting its famous traditional dishes. Milan’s culinary scene is steeped in history, with dishes like Risotto alla Milanese and Ossobuco stealing the spotlight. Creamy saffron-infused risotto paired with slow-cooked veal shank – it’s comfort food, Milan-style. If you fancy something crispy, the Costoletta alla Milanese, a golden fried veal cutlet, is an absolute must.

At Antica Trattoria della Pesa, a restaurant brimming with history, you’ll taste Milan’s timeless dishes with a modern twist. As Tanya puts it, “Milanese cuisine is all about subtlety – simple ingredients that come together in perfect harmony.”

The Sweet Side of Milan

Of course, no food journey is complete without dessert. Gelato lovers, Milan has a secret for you. As shared by the Milan Insider, the best gelato in the city is the one kept covered – not piled high on display. “I never liked ice cream,” Tanya admits, “but Milan’s gelato is something else entirely. Creamier, richer, and so full of flavour!”

Thanks to insider tips from Matteo and Livio, you’ll find hidden gelaterias that serve up the most authentic, velvety gelato you’ll ever taste. Chocolate, pistachio, or fresh fruit sorbet, take your pick – you won’t be disappointed.

Aperitivo Culture – Sip and Savour

Milan also proudly holds the title of “Capital of the Aperitivo,” and it’s not just about the food. An early evening tradition, aperitivo is the perfect way to unwind after a long day of exploring. Head to B Café, where you can sip on a Negroni or Aperol Spritz while nibbling on delectable bites – from bruschetta to savoury pastries.

Tanya raves about the experience: “Italians know how to enjoy the moment. Sipping aperitifs as the sun sets, surrounded by the buzzing energy of Milan – it’s an experience unlike any other.”

Teatime and Beyond

And finally, when it’s time for a late-afternoon pick-me-up, Milan’s cafés will never let you down. Head to B Café in the heart of the city, where you can enjoy freshly brewed espresso paired with soft, freshly-baked pastries. The perfect spot to rest your feet after a day of shopping, while soaking in the city’s vibrant café culture.

The Lufthansa Connection

All of this would have been impossible without Lufthansa’s Milan Insider campaign, designed to uncover the city’s culinary secrets. Through the eyes of Tanya Khanijow and her local guides, Lufthansa has given travellers a taste of the real Milan – the hidden spots, the authentic flavours, and the unforgettable experiences.

So, if Milan is on your travel radar, pack your bags and your appetite, and let Lufthansa take you on a gastronomic journey you’ll never forget. In Milan, food isn’t just nourishment – it’s an art form, an experience, and a celebration of life itself. Buon appetito!