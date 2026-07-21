From Kochi to Bharat: How CoFee Is Modernising Fee Collection for Educational Institutions

India's digital payments ecosystem has transformed the way consumers transact. From neighbourhood grocery stores to public transport and healthcare, digital payments have become the norm. Yet one important segment has remained relatively underserved: fee collection for educational institutions.

Across the country, preschools, tuition centres, coaching institutes, sports academies, music schools and after-school learning centres continue to rely on spreadsheets, handwritten registers, phone calls and manual follow-ups to manage fee collections. While large educational institutions often invest in enterprise-grade ERP solutions, many small and medium-sized institutions still struggle with fragmented and time-consuming payment processes.

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This gap has created opportunities for a new generation of specialised SaaS platforms. Among them is Kochi-based CoFee, a digital fee management platform that enables educational institutions to streamline collections through both WhatsApp and its dedicated payments application. By combining familiar communication channels with purpose-built payment technology, the platform aims to simplify fee management for institutions while making payments more convenient for parents.

Solving a problem hiding in plain sight

The idea behind CoFee emerged from a simple everyday experience rather than an extensive market study. According to the company, the inspiration came when one of its founders received a routine reminder to pay his children's school fees. What appeared to be a simple notification revealed a much larger operational challenge—tracking dues, sending reminders, reconciling payments and issuing receipts remained largely manual for many institutions.

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For educational institutions, fee collection often consumes valuable administrative time while creating unnecessary friction for parents. CoFee addresses this challenge by digitising the entire payment workflow through both WhatsApp and its dedicated payments app. Institutions can generate payment links, automate reminders, issue digital receipts and monitor collections through a unified platform, while parents have the flexibility to complete payments using the channel, they find most convenient.

Over time, the platform has evolved beyond fee collection to support event registrations, ticketing and other administrative workflows, reflecting the broader digital transformation taking place across the education sector.

Why CoFee's approach works

CoFee's product philosophy is centred on reducing friction rather than introducing another standalone system that users must learn. Educational institutions can continue engaging parents through familiar communication channels while also offering a dedicated payment application for users who prefer an app-based experience.

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This dual-channel approach allows institutions to improve adoption without significantly changing their existing processes. It is particularly relevant across Tier I and Tier II markets, where digital payment adoption is widespread and users increasingly expect services to integrate seamlessly with the digital platforms they already use.

Rather than asking parents to adapt to a new ecosystem, CoFee is designed to fit naturally into existing communication and payment habits, making digital fee management simpler for both institutions and families.

A Kerala product finding national relevance

CoFee has been developed by Kochi-based product engineering company KeyValue Software Systems. Founded in 2016, KeyValue has established itself as an AI-first product engineering company, building technology solutions across fintech, edtech, e-commerce, Web3, healthtech and other digital transformation domains, while also developing its own SaaS products.

CoFee's journey began in Kerala before expanding into more than five states. As the platform continues to gain traction among educational institutions, the company is now preparing for a broader pan-India expansion, strengthening its presence across multiple regions while continuing to build on its Kerala roots.The platform's growth reflects a larger trend within India's startup ecosystem, where product companies are increasingly emerging from cities beyond the country's traditional technology hubs.

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Beyond payment collection

While simplifying fee collection remains its core proposition, CoFee is steadily expanding into a broader operational platform for educational institutions.The platform today supports capabilities such as attendance-linked billing, payment analytics, automated reminder workflows, digital receipting, event registrations and ticketing. It also offers lead management tools that help institutions track prospective admissions and Tally Sync integration that simplifies accounting by synchronising financial data with existing bookkeeping systems.

As educational institutions continue to digitise their operations, platforms that integrate administrative, financial and communication workflows are becoming increasingly valuable. CoFee's roadmap reflects this evolution from a payment solution into a more comprehensive operational platform.

Built for an evolving regulatory environment

India's evolving Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) framework is encouraging organisations across sectors to strengthen the way they manage customer data and digital records. Educational institutions are no exception.

CoFee has been designed with this changing regulatory landscape in mind by supporting structured data management, secure payment workflows and compliance-ready digital records. As institutions increasingly modernise their operations, platforms that combine operational efficiency with strong data governance are likely to become an important part of their technology stack.

The road ahead

Having established its presence after launching in Kerala and expanding into more than five states, CoFee is now entering the next phase of its growth journey.The company plans to strengthen its presence across North, West and East India through dedicated regional teams while continuing to enhance its platform with features that address the evolving operational needs of educational institutions. As schools, coaching centres and training academies continue embracing digital transformation, integrated platforms that simplify administration, payments and communication are expected to play an increasingly important role.

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Building for Bharat

CoFee's journey reflects a broader shift taking place in India's technology ecosystem. Increasingly, the next generation of SaaS innovation is focused not on creating yet another consumer application but on solving everyday operational challenges faced by businesses and institutions.

For India's extensive network of coaching centres, tuition academies, sports clubs, preschools, music schools and other learning institutions, fee collection has long remained an administrative bottleneck. By combining familiar communication channels with dedicated digital payment capabilities, CoFee is helping transform this essential process into a simpler, more efficient and scalable experience for institutions and parents alike.