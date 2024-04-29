How does a high CIBIL score help in getting low-interest rate loans?

CIBIL score is an essential factor that lenders consider while offering you a loan. A good CIBIL score may help you get a lower interest rate. How? Let’s unveil the mystery in this blog by understanding how a good CIBIL score can help you get a lower interest rate, how it impacts the interest rate, and how to improve your CIBIL score. Keep reading!

How Can a High CIBIL Score Help You Get a Lower Interest Rate?

Your CIBIL score serves as a snapshot of your creditworthiness, providing lenders with valuable insights into your credit history, repayment behaviour, and financial reliability. Ranging from 300 to 900, a higher CIBIL score indicates lower credit risk, while a lower score suggests higher risk. Lenders use this score as a primary factor in assessing loan applications and determining the terms of credit offered. A high score signifies that you are a responsible borrower with a strong track record of repaying debts on time, making you a reliable borrower for loans. Also, with a good score, you may be eligible for getting a loan at lower interest rates.

How to Improve Your CIBIL Score?

Improving your CIBIL score requires proactive financial management and responsible credit behaviour. Here are some strategies to boost your score:

1. Pay EMI on Time: Timely repayment of EMIs, credit card bills, and other loan obligations demonstrates reliability and strengthens your credit history.

2. Limit Your Credit Utilisation: Keeping your credit utilisation ratio to 30%. By using only, a portion of your available credit limit can improve your credit score.

3. Report Discrepancies in Credit Report: Regularly review your credit report for errors or discrepancies and report them to the credit bureau for rectification.

4. Borrow a Mix of Credit: Maintaining a diverse portfolio of credit, including both secured and unsecured loans, can positively impact your credit score.

5. Monitor Your Credit Report: Stay vigilant and monitor your credit report regularly to track your progress and identify areas for improvement.

To Conclude

A high CIBIL score depicts creditworthiness. It helps you easily avail of loans at lower interest rates. A high credit score means a low risk of loan default and low chances of missed EMIs. However, a low score suggests a higher risk of loan default. By understanding the significance of your CIBIL score and implementing strategies to improve it, you can position yourself as a responsible borrower in the eyes of lenders.