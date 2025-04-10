How Tier-2 Cities Are Becoming the Drivers of Digital Transformation: Cyntexa’s Inspiring Journey from Jaipur

While everyone is focused on the flashy opportunities in the big cities of India, are startups finding a home in smaller cities today?

According to a report by DPIIT, approximately 50% of the recognized startups in India are based out of Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. They have recognised an untapped potential in these cities where people have the hunger and willingness to learn, create and execute.

Challenging the Norms- Building an IT Company in Jaipur

Cyntexa, a home grown IT Consulting company, started its journey in 2018 in the vibrant city of Jaipur, deeply rooted in traditional values. While every voice from outside echoed NO, the founders were keen on building a tech-driven ecosystem in Jaipur.



Accompanying this vision was the strong belief of the founders, Shrey Sharma and Vishwajeet Shrivastava, that no one should have to sacrifice their hometown or their loved ones for a chance at success. They understood that a brighter future isn’t limited to cities with brighter lights.



Starting an IT company in a Tier-2 city had its own challenges, the foremost of them being not taken seriously. YES! The mindset of associating technology with the metropolitan cities came as a steep mountain that Cyntexa had to climb. There was a fight for everything- from building a talent pool, adopting technology, and making people believe in their vision of shaping the future of businesses by challenging conventional thinking and pushing the boundaries of hat's possible.



Serving in the Global Landscape



Over these seven years of Commitment, Collaboration, and Contribution, Cyntexa has served more than 675 customers, completing 900 + projects.



But the journey behind it is still unknown. When the organization had just put its foot in the industry, businesses didn’t even know its existence. It was all new to the Salesforce market, looking to have its first client to kickstart the dreams. After gauging for five months, Cyntexa landed its first global client- Art of Living Foundation from the USA and this was the first step in carving its journey.



The founding members worked beyond their job descriptions, wearing multiple hats to do whatever was required to make their ﬁrst project successful. It was the client’s belief in a young company that helped Cyntexa walk on its mission of leveraging technology to keep businesses at the pinnacle of excellence.



This belief drove the way for client referrals, leading to a path of continuous success.



‘Manufacturing’ Talent For Tomorrow



After crossing the bridge of initial challenges, the second phase was the dilemma of hiring. Cyntexa hired people who didn’t hold fancy degrees, or had a set of certifications to present their skills. The focus was on hiring individuals who may not have had opportunities elsewhere. This decision stemmed not from any scientific rationale but rather from the basic reality of not being able to afford the salaries of more experienced professionals.



But the founders were clear on the fact that ‘We only succeed when we have the right talent’ so they decided to build that talent within the organization. To date, the people of Cyntexa are provided with up-to-date training modules on cutting-edge technology like Salesforce, ServiceNow, and AWS, non-technical role development through in person classroom courses, and leadership training and development programs for overall growth.



Driving Client Excellence



Cyntexa's in-house talent pool has been a major driver of growth for the organization. Its people's exposure to emerging technologies and a competitive market have helped them create innovative yet personalized solutions for businesses, making them catalysts for digital transformation.



As an oﬃcial partner of leading cloud technology providers like Salesforce, ServiceNow, AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and Nintex, Cyntexa helps businesses reach their full potential by delivering customized solutions, from Salesforce application development to seamless cloud integrations and AI-powered solutions, the experts ensure seamless digital experiences that keep businesses ahead of the curve.



Recently, Cyntexa rolled out loyalty programs across 136+ Keells retail stores in just 12 days, revolutionizing customer engagement to new heights. This is just one example of their commitment to redefining industry standards by combining speed with excellence.



Building Talent For Your Business



Hiring talented IT professionals is a major challenge today, not only because it's a tedious process for businesses but because it becomes difficult to find people who understand your business needs.



To bridge this gap between needs and the execution, Cyntexa has come with it's new venture- Smart IT Staff which offers the right professionals who bring all things integration for your business at every step.



With our extensive training, they carry the right expertise and experience to stay aligned with your vision to deliver exceptional tech services. To ensure timely execution, they are available in different time zones to make your business service delivery smoother than ever before.



The founders always believed that one shouldn’t miss an opportunity just because they do not have the people to serve that opportunity. That’s why Cyntexa brings talent to the doorstep of businesses, helping them drive success.



Maximising The Potential Of AI

One thing that cannot be denied is the undeniable impact AI is having in revolutionizing business processes and systems. However, a one-size-fits-all approach to utilizing and implementing AI won't effectively solve a business's unique challenges. It’s the tailored, intelligent solutions that unlock AI’s true potential.



Cyntexa is leveraging the latest AI innovations like Salesforce’s Agentforce and ServiceNow AI Agents to deliver personalized solutions that help businesses achieve their goals.



It walks hand in hand with technological advancements for businesses because if they win, Cyntexa wins.



Looking Beyond The Tech Cities



Today, Cyntexa has a team of more than 400 experts delivering top-notch services to clients like Teach for India, Jan Sahas, Goonj, Audi Club North America, the University of Maryland, and many more. In these seven years, Cyntexa surpassed the challenges of building a startup in a Tier-2 city, creating an identity of its own, not only at the national level but globally. With its focus on Accelerating Experiences With Synthesized Synergy for businesses across the world, Cyntexa is growing at a 200% growth rate.