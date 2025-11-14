i Sec Solutions to foray into IFM space with the proposed buyout of Abans FM, the Indian FM arm of the Sri Lankan MNC conglomerate Abans Group

In a strategic move to diversify its portfolio and strengthen its presence in the security and facility management sector, i Sec Solutions is set to enter the Integrated Facility Management (IFM) space through the proposed acquisition of Abans FM, the Indian subsidiary of Sri Lanka’s Abans Group, a diversified multinational conglomerate with interests across trading, manufacturing, and services.

The acquisition currently under due diligence and expected to be finalized in the coming quarter, shall mark i Sec Solutions’ first major step into the fast-growing Indian IFM segment — a market estimated at over ₹1.5 lakh crore and expanding at a double-digit annual rate.

According to people familiar with the development, the proposed buyout will enable i Sec Solutions to offer end-to-end IFM solutions, including facility operations, energy management, housekeeping, and technical maintenance services, across commercial, industrial, and residential segments.

“This move aligns with our long-term strategy of expanding beyond our core business areas into sectors with strong growth potential and recurring revenue models,” said a senior executive from i Sec Solutions, requesting anonymity as the transaction is yet to be concluded.

Abans FM currently manages facility operations across multiple commercial and retail assets in India. Post-acquisition, i Sec Solutions aims to retain the existing management and operational workforce to ensure continuity of service and client satisfaction.

Industry experts see this as a timely expansion move. “With infrastructure development and organized real estate picking up pace, the IFM space offers long-term scalability. Strategic buyouts like this can give companies immediate market access,” said an analyst tracking the sector.

Once the acquisition is complete, i Sec Solutions plans to integrate Abans FM’s operations under a unified IFM vertical, leveraging its technology and data-driven processes to enhance efficiency and compliance standards. The company also intends to explore synergies with its existing security, maintenance, and automation verticals to deliver holistic infrastructure management solutions.

The transaction underscores the broader consolidation trend within the Indian facility management space, as companies seek scale, technology adoption, and deeper penetration in Tier-I and Tier-II cities.